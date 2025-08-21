Packers rise, Lions stay put? NFC North Power Rankings

Much like last year, the NFC North could be the most wide-open division in the league this season. The Detroit Lions are the kings until proven otherwise, but all three teams looking to dethrone them have improved heading into 2025.

The biggest threat to the Lions this season might be the Green Bay Packers, with improved offensive weapons and quarterback Jordan Love continuing to emerge as a star. The Minnesota Vikings, with a young quarterback with promise in J.J. McCarthy, are a sleeper team that isn't getting the attention it deserves, while the Chicago Bears, with a new coach in Ben Johnson, are positioned to take a step forward. Here's a look at the NFC North power rankings with Week 1 just two weeks away.

4. Chicago Bears

The Bears enter the 2025 season with high expectations and new head coach Ben Johnson leading the charge. The biggest x-factor for Chicago has quarterback Caleb Williams.

Many expect Williams to take the next step his second season as the starting quarterback for the Bears. With an improved offense and an offensive-minded head coach, Williams has everything he needs to have a successful season. The question is, can he live up to the expectations? If everything clicks and Colston Loveland and Luther Burden become dangerous weapons from the jump, the sky is the limit here, but there are too many unknowns to rank them above the three other contenders in this loaded division.

3. Minnesota Vikings

Is McCarthy legit? That is the biggest question with the Minnesota Vikings as they enter this season. The former Michigan Wolverines national championship-winning quarterback has the weapons and the infrastructure around him to succeed as a quarterback, but is he built to handle the NFL?

McCarthy has the talent to lead the Minnesota Vikings to great heights. but with it being his first real season in the NFL and extraordinary expectations around him, expect him to go through some growing pains. If McCarthy is as good as many expect him to be, the Vikings could be a dark horse to win the division, just like they were last season. With a difficult schedule, however, don't expect the 14-3 miracle of last year again.

2. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers are looking to retake the throne of NFC North champions this season, and it all rides primarily on the shoulders of quarterback Jordan Love. The Packers' Week 1 matchup at home against the Lions will be an early test as to whether the division is there for the taking.

Rookie wide receiver Matthew Golden will have a significant impact in a loaded Packers wide receiver corps. Golden has been one of the biggest rookie storylines throughout training camp and the NFL preseason, and a breakout season by the former Texas star could put the Packers in a prime position not only to win the NFC North but to represent the conference in the Super Bowl.

1. Detroit Lions

The two-time reigning NFC North champions remain at the top of the power rankings for now. While many are doubting the Lions this season with the loss of former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Detroit is still considered to be one of the top favorites in the NFC.

The Lions enter the 2025 season motivated after a historic 15-2 regular season, which ended with a crushing loss to the Washington Commanders in the NFC Divisional Round. Just when everyone is ready to count the Lions out, Dan Campbell's group always seems to exceed expectations; that, plus a loaded offense and a defense that's finally healthy, are why they remain at the top of the list.