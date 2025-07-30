Packers rookie already threatening to steal starting spot as training camp opens

For what they needed, the Green Bay Packers made a fantastic decision to draft Matthew Golden out of Texas last spring. He was the first wide receiver the Packers took in the first round since Javon Walker out of Florida State over two decades ago. While the Packers never gave Aaron Rodgers a first-round receiving target at any point of his career, they are making sure Jordan Love will have help.

Golden may not have been my favorite wide receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft, but he thrived being part of an ensemble cast in Austin. I would expect that head coach Matt LaFleur and his staff will coach him up quite well right away. More importantly, it almost feels like it is a foregone conclusion that he will be a Week 1 starter for Green Bay. This also has something to do with Christian Watson's health.

When looking at the Packers' depth chart over on Ourlads, you can clearly see that Golden is penciled in as one of their three starter wide receivers, opposite of Romeo Doubs and near Jayden Reed in the slot. Watson is still working his way back from a torn ACL, but he could be pushed even more by promising third-round pick Savion Williams out of TCU. The Packers really need this to work.

With the Packers investing heavily at receiver recently, are they running out of patience with Watson?

Matthew Golden is on his way to being a starter for Green Bay Packers

I look at a team like the Packers as a borderline playoff lock. Although I am more bullish on the chances of teams like the Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders getting in more out of the NFC, I would be stunned if Green Bay is not part of the postseason equation. They are the epitome of a high-floor, low-ceiling team. It has something to do with Love's play, but also LaFleur.

Either way, I am looking for ways the Packers can raise their ceiling in training camp. By getting more explosive in the receiving game, that could help unlock all the potential inside of this offense. Over the last few years, general manager Brian Gutekunst has made it a point to draft one receiver after another. Golden, Williams, Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Doubs and Watson were all Packers draft picks.

Given their nature of being in the smallest professional media market in North America, the Packers need to draft well and develop their homegrown players to achieve the ultimate success. Not being able to dabble in free agency as much as other teams do definitely hurts them, but it does give the Packers an honest assessment of who they are. Simply put, they have to win with their kind of guys.

Overall, the Packers probably would not have used their first first-round pick on a wide receiver in over two decades if guys like Watson were better at their craft. I understand that he is coming off an injury, but he has never been anything close to a 1,000-yard receiver at any point in his professional career out of North Dakota State. Golden nearly broke 1,000 yards in his lone season over at Texas.

It is hard to temper expectations with this guy, but why would you want to with an ascending player?