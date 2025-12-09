Packers sent a message to Ben Johnson at Lambeau courtesy of Matt LaFleur

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur’s so called “icy” handshake for Bears head coach Ben Johnson following the game wasn’t the only message sent by Green Bay.

The Packers showed Johnson and the Bears that they didn’t care about all the hype surrounding Chicago’s new-look offense and that none that matters when visiting Lambeau Field. Chicago was able to manage just 71 yards against a stifling Green Bay defense that made it a very rough first 30 minutes of football for Caleb Williams and Johnson’s offense. Williams completed 6 of 14 passes for 32 yards in the first half as the Bears went into halftime down, 14-3.

Defense set the tone at Lambeau

This Packers defense did not allow the Bears much of anything in the first half, as they gave up 48 yards to three Chicago rushers. Kyle Monangai and D’Andre Swift combined for 43 of those yards. Johnson’s offense completed just 1 of 7 third-down attempts in that first half. The Bears started each drive on average at their own 34-yard line yet had just one red zone opportunity in the first half. Needless to say, the Packers dominated the bulk of this game, especially in the first two quarters. Jordan Love had an efficient game for the Packers, competing 17 of 25 passes for 234 yards, 3 touchdowns and just 1 interception. Ultimately, Johnson's defense struggled to get stops when they had to have them.

While the Bears were able to put together much more offense in the second half, scoring 18 points across the third and fourth quarters, the tone was set early by Green Bay as they claimed sole possession of first place in the NFC North with the win. The Packers improved to 9-3-1 while the Bears dropped to 9-4. Had that been the final game of the season, the Bears would be the No. 7 seed in the playoffs while the Packers would be No. 2, creating a wild card matchup between the division rivals.

Another crucial matchup on the horizon

Luckily for Chicago there are four weeks left in the regular season, and they get one more shot at Green Bay, this time in Chitown in less than two weeks. These squads will line up at least one more time this season in Week 16 at Solider Field on Saturday, Dec. 20 in prime time on FOX. This game could be a must-win for the Bears in terms of potentially winning their first division title since 2018.

Despite Chicago’s quick turnaround in coach Johnson’s first year, Green Bay proved that when it comes to the NFC North and the oldest rivalry in the NFL, the Packers still hold all the cards until further notice.