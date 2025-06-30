Packers should turn up the heat on unhappy Steelers star

The Green Bay Packers have been diligently searching for a No. 1 edge rusher for what feels like forever. T.J. Watt is a defensive end who fits that description perfectly. That's why GM Brian Gutekunst needs to pick up the phone to see what it might cost his franchise to pry the prolific sack artist away from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers made headlines this week by shaking up their roster with a surprising deal that saw Minkah Fitzpatrick head to Miami in exchange for Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith. Predictably, news of that trade sparked loads of speculation regarding what other roster changes Pittsburgh might be willing to make to shake things up.

Watt is arguably the biggest name veteran still on the team's roster. At 30 years of age, it's also possible that his best days as a pass rusher are behind him. That's why it might make sense for the Steelers to deal him while his value is still elite.

Packers should be one of the teams sniffing around TJ Watt

To date, the Steelers have not shown any indication that they're considering offloading Watt. That has not stopped several teams from having internal discussions on what it might take to land him in a trade. The Packers have not been specifically named as one of those teams, but it would be front office malpractice if Gutekunst and his staff have not already decided what they'd be willing to trade to acquire the Steelers star.

Sources: In recent weeks, multiple teams have been discussing whether they can trade for Steelers’ standout T.J. Watt, who skipped the team’s most recent minicamp. Pittsburgh hasn’t shown any willingness to deal Watt so far, but he’s unhappy with his contractual situation and… pic.twitter.com/iBh1DJr4uD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 30, 2025

It's hard to overstate just how big a lift Watt could be for coordinator Jeff Hafley's front-seven. Rashan Gary is a good player but he is not in Watt's league as a pass-rusher. Gary has averaged 7.4 sacks per season during his career. In sharp contrast, Watt's average is over double that mark at 15.2 sacks per season. Watt moving to Green Bay would immediately turn the roster's most profound weakness into a meaningful strength.

Watt could give the Packers' defense double-digit sacks on his own, but he would also provide a big lift to the other edge rushers on Green Bay's roster. Gary profiles much better as a No. 2 edge rusher than a primary option. Lukas Van Ness would also be permitted to slide down as a high level backup rather than be required to operate as a consistent starter.

How much would it cost the Packers to land TJ Watt?

The Packers would need to pay a real premium to bring in a player of Watt's caliber. The Steelers should be looking for multiple premium assets if they're going to part with a star player at a premium position. It's not out of the question that Green Bay might need to part with three first-round picks if they are going to outbid the competition.

That massive price tag should be enough to make any team think twice about trading for a player who is preparing to hit the wrong side of 30. The Packers are one of the few teams in the NFL that should see that type of trade as being worth the potential risk. They have a roster that is laden with talent but lacks the star power required to mount a credible Super Bowl challenge. Watt is the sort of superstar that can push their defense over the edge.

Admittedly, the odds of this sort of deal coming to fruition are minimal. The Steelers are not a franchise with a reputation for moving cornerstone stars. They generally prefer to let their superstars age gracefully in Pittsburgh rather than let them finish their careers elsewhere. Watt is a good bet to retire with the Steelers unless he really pushes for a move away.

Brian Gutekunst needs to be bold to widen Packers Super Bowl window

The Packers are also a franchise that prides itself on building a roster that can be competitive on an annual basis. Dealing away multiple first-round picks is a decision that would fly in the face of that more steady philosophy. Gutekunst and his front office staff will believe they can extract more value from multiple Round 1 picks than they can immediately from Watt's addition to the roster.

The argument for a Watt deal is that Green Bay officials should understand that championship flags do fly forever. If they want to maximize their chances of winning a Super Bowl over the next two or three seasons than swinging a big trade for a needle-mover like Watt is the right path forward. Packers fans should be dreaming off Watt spending the remainder of his prime in Green Bay.