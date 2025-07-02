Packers star’s brutal Aaron Rodgers shot speaks volumes of Jordan Love

Aaron Rodgers might not like how his former offensive lineman, David Bakhtiari, compared his marriage and that of his successor with the Green Bay Packers, Jordan Love. Maybe it’s a playful jab that Rodgers is privy to.

Bakhtiari recently attended Love’s wedding after having blocked for him for a year in Titletown. The two-time first-team Associated Press All-Pro offensive tackle protected Rodgers for a decade.

"Love is love. Congrats to the Loves," Bakhtiari wrote Monday on X, congratulating Love and his wife, professional volleyball player Ronika Stone. "Just happy at least one of my quarterbacks invited me to their wedding.”

Love is love. Congrats to the Loves.



Just happy at least one of my quarterbacks invited me to their wedding 👀 pic.twitter.com/Z4VtdtO9OF — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) June 30, 2025

Rodgers revealed he was married during his introductory Pittsburgh Steelers press conference at the team’s mandatory minicamp last month. He didn’t go out of his way to do so, however, and only acknowledged his wedding band after a reporter asked him about it. Rodgers has been outspoken about the interest of who his wife is.

“It’s a sick society, isn’t it? It’s a sick society,” Rodgers said last week on “The Pat McAfee Show.” “I lived in the public eye for 20 years, I had a public relationship. How did that work out? You know, I had people leaking my home information and making up stories that we bought a house together. I had people calling the paparazzi. I had people, you know, posting personal life on the internet.

“And now, didn’t want any of that, didn’t like any of that and now I’m with somebody who’s private, doesn’t wanna be in the public eye, didn’t sign up to be a celebrity, doesn’t wanna be a part of it. And because I do things in private, because I want my personal life to be private, now I’m somehow weird.”

David Bakhtiari quietly highlights major difference between Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love

Rodgers’ apparent disdain for media attention dates back to his previous relationships with Danica Patrick, Olivia Munn and Shailene Woodley. Although his time with the New York Jets wasn’t as fruitful as either side hoped, Rodgers still remains a gridiron celebrity. He arrives in Pittsburgh with his mind set on it being his final hurrah.

Whether Bakhtiari’s post was jovial in nature or not, his invitation to Love’s wedding is an indicator the passer appreciated being kept upright, even if only for one go-round. More importantly, though, it speaks to the relationship the new Packers quarterback of the future has in the locker room. Bakhtiari isn't even in Green Bay anymore, but Love is magnanimous enough of a leader to still reach out. That's not even a slight at Rodgers either. Rather, it's a testament to the young leader that Love is growing into, and you can imagine how that permeates through the locker room.

Love is rounding into his third season as the Packers’ guy, having gone 18-15 over the first two. During that stretch, he’s thrown 57 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.