Panthers are sending the league a message on how to treat a promising young QB

The Carolina Panthers are letting Bryce Young know they are truly committed to him for the long term. Things got dicey last year after he was benched midway through the season. But after his triumphant return, the Panthers made it clear they value him by bringing back veteran tackle Taylor Moton. A quarterback is only as good as their offensive line and extending Moton is proof they want to make sure Young is protected for the future.

The Panthers committing to Young is important, especially when you look at how the Indianapolis Colts are handling Anthony Richardson. The Colts have abandoned Richardson and turned to Daniel Jones for the foreseeable future. The Panthers still see value in Young and know he’s worth building around. He hasn’t had the best start to his NFL career, but he still has potential. Carolina isn’t giving up on that just yet.

The Indianapolis Colts could learn from how the Panthers are handling Bryce Young

The Colts could learn about how to treat a young quarterback from the Carolina Panthers. They are not only patient with Young, but they’re willing to invest in him. The Colts are alienating Richardson and instead of giving him grace, they’re giving him the cold shoulder. Young went 2-15 in his rookie season. The Panthers weren’t in a position to be a contender right now.

While the Colts had some success, they weren’t necessarily ready to be contenders either, that’s why they had a top pick the year they took Richardson. This team tried to expedite their success and it’s hurting them. Meanwhile, the Panthers value patience and are making sure Young has no excuses.

Young is getting the treatment he deserves. It’s something the Colts could learn from. The Panthers know how to treat their franchise quarterback. It’s something Indianapolis will learn the hard way. Carolina has drafted talented weapons for Young to go to and now brought back its veteran tackle.

Carolina believing in Young might be what helps him take the next step this season. In his third year, he is set up for success. Richardson is set up to be out the door in Indianapolis. There are two ways to handle your franchise quarterback and Indianapolis is dropping the ball. The Panthers are letting Young know they want him around as long as he wants to be around.