Pat Surtain II just made the boldest Bo Nix prediction yet

There is a lot to like about the Denver Broncos heading into this season. They are fresh off their first playoff appearance in a decade. Sean Payton has brought a level of stability to the coaching staff. Most importantly, they seem to have the right quarterback to lead them under center in Bo Nix. The former first-round pick out of Oregon had a sensational rookie season with the Broncos a year ago.

With the Kansas City Chiefs looking a bit vulnerable at the top of the division, Denver has more than an outside chance at winning the AFC West and hosting a home playoff game. Of course, there can be no regression to the mean in Denver. Last year's success needs to be this year's floor for the Broncos. The roster is loaded, but Denver does need to get a bit more explosive on offense this fall.

Ahead of NFL training camp, Broncos teammate Pat Surtain II was seen gassing up Nix at the podium.

"Bo, he's even more confident going into this year. Obviously, with year one under his belt, a lot more confidence rises upon that. The team, we have Bo's back through the whole way through. He's a tremendous leader out there, obviously, a tremendous player. This year, he's going to make a lot of noise, and we're looking forward to seeing what he does and his success moving forward."

The Broncos' offensive line is outstanding, but I do wonder if Denver has enough weapons for Nix.

Pat Surtain II said Bo Nix is going to make “a lot of noise” this season. pic.twitter.com/eVfZ2kMYJV — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) July 22, 2025

As long as key members of the team like Payton and Surtain have confidence in Nix, they will be fine.

How much noise Bo Nix will make in year two with the Denver Broncos?

Of the six first-round quarterbacks taken in the 2024 NFL Draft, Nix easily had the second best season among any of them. Jayden Daniels was simply outstanding in his first year with Washington. While Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Michael Penix Jr. all showed signs of promise throughout their rookie campaigns, J.J. McCarthy was unable to get on the field due to a season-ending knee injury.

Coming out of Oregon, I was much higher on Nix than most NFL talent evaluators. I felt that his floor was incredibly high, given that he spent five years starting games in the Power Five at Oregon and Auburn before that. He went to a team in Denver with a coach who believed in him in Payton. All you need is one guy to believe in you to give you a chance. Nix impressed me, but can he do it all again?

Frankly, I really wish the Broncos got him more weapons this offseason. Nix may have a high floor, but there is a chance he could be closer to a finished product than what Denver ever wants to believe. Since he is entering year two of his rookie contract, now is the time for the Broncos to be all-in on trying to get back to the Super Bowl. Of course, Kansas City looms large in the division at this time...

Denver is almost a playoff lock in my estimation, but Nix has to improve to get them to any title bout.