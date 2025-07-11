Patrick Mahomes’ 18-game season stance just threw the NFL a curveball

With the NFL expected to expand to 18 games, both the NFL and NFLPA must get on board with the decision. However, the league's top star just spoke out against the 18 game schedule, and the NFL needs to pay serious attention to his words.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, widely regarded as the face of the NFL, has publicly pushed back against the league’s growing momentum toward an 18-game regular season. In a recent interview with CNBC, he made his stance clear: He is not a fan.

“I think that you'd have to find a way to have more bye weeks, more time spread out. You've seen the amount of injuries that have kind of piled up there at the end of seasons, and you want to have the best players playing in the biggest games”

The only condition Mahomes will ever accept for an 18-game schedule is to add an extra bye week. And Mahomes is not the only one advocating for an extra bye week.

The NFL must take the words of Patrick Mahomes seriously regarding the 18 game schedule

As a two-time MVP and three-time Super Bowl champion, Mahomes’ influence cannot be ignored, nor should it be dismissed. His comments could galvanize other players to speak out, especially veterans who understand the grind of a full season. If enough stars echo his concerns, the NFL may be forced to reconsider how it balances business interests with player safety.

Mahomes’ comments come at a pivotal time. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and several owners have been openly supportive of expanding the regular season from 17 to 18 games, citing increased revenue and fan engagement. But Mahomes’ stance introduces a powerful counterweight: player health and longevity. A second bye week would extend the season calendar but could help reduce the physical toll on players, especially as injuries continue to mount late in the year.

In addition to dealing with the superstars voicing their concerns over the 18-game schedule, a recent development that might complicate the 18-game schedule negotiation is that both the NFL and the NFL Players Association have been accused of collusion over suppressing guaranteed player contracts. The NFL and NFLPA, led by executive director Lloyd Howell Jr., struck a mutual confidentiality agreement and agreed to keep the decision hidden from the players.

Even so, Howell did say in the past that he was against an 18-game season.

Adding another game will certainly disrupt the entire NFL calendar, which includes the start of the OTAs and regular season. Ignoring the words of their superstars like Mahomes would be pure ignorance by Commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL owners. If they want an 18 game season, they will have to budge on two bye weeks.