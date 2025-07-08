Patrick Mahomes basically admitted he's still not close to catching Tom Brady

Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady went head to head on two occasions in the NFL Playoffs; in the Super Bowl in 2021, and the 2019 AFC Championship. Brady is 2-0 against Mahomes in those matchups. Since Brady's retirement, Mahomes has won two Super Bowls and has a total of three all-time, which is four behind Brady's seven. And after Mahomes said he seeks advice from Brady, it's clear who holds the edge all-time.

Many NFL fans are wondering if Mahomes by the end of his career can surpass Brady in Super Bowl wins. Brady has recently expressed that Mahomes has a chance to duplicate some of his historical impact on the game.

Mahomes continues to build his own legacy

In an interview with Up and Adams, Mahomes discussed what his legacy could be once he's done playing.

"I think legacy is always in the back of your mind even from the beginning of my career," Mahomes said to Kay Adams. "But at the end of the day, it's about taking it a day at a time. That's something that I've been continuing to do. That's something that I've been conscious of, of knowing how blessed I am to be in Kansas City, to have all these great players around me."

Mahomes is still getting advice from Tom Brady

With the Chiefs coming off a gut-wrenching 40-22 loss in the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles, Mahomes has worked this offseason to get the Chiefs back to the mountaintop in 2025. The Kansas City quarterback has even welcomed the advice of Brady.

"I've actually talked to Tom Brady a good amount this offseason. It's cool that he wants to give me advice. He doesn't have to be like that. He's such a good dude. And I have so much respect for him, and I'll take any advice he gives me," said Mahomes.

In terms of what advice Mahomes has received from Brady, he didn't want to give everything away.

"I've got to keep secrets, you know," Mahomes said. "But he always talks about being yourself. He thinks that which I truly believe, too is that guys can spot when you're not authentic, and you're putting in the work. That's something that he did every single day. That's why guys respected him so much. And that's all I'm going to do for the rest of my career, and I feel like I've done so far, is I'm always myself no matter if you like me or don't like me, you know I'm giving everything I can to win football games."

Regardless of Brady's advice, the Chiefs are in a great position to reclaim the Super Bowl next season and give Mahomes his fourth championship ring — one step closer to Brady.