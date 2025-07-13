Patrick Mahomes delivered fence-sitting masterclass over Chiefs stadium debate

Throughout the last few seasons, Arrowhead Stadium has been one of the most hostile environments for opposing teams in the regular season and the playoffs. The stadium is even a venue for next summer's FIFA World Cup. Patrick Mahomes understands the Chiefs fanbase is spread out far and wide through the midwest, and thus doesn't want to make the mistake of alienating either side of this debate.

As of recently, the Chiefs have been debating whether the best way forward for the future of Arrowhead Stadium is to renovate it, or build a new stadium in Kansas. Arrowhead is currently located in Missouri.

Patrick Mahomes gives his take on the future of Arrowhead Stadium

While the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback doesn't have a say on what team ownership decides to do with the future of the stadium, he has been playing both sides of the fence between staying in Missouri and moving to Kansas. Here's what Mahomes said about the possibility of the Chiefs staying at Arrowhead.

"You know, it is really out of my control, honestly," quarterback Patrick Mahomes said this week in an interview with Alex Sherman of CNBC Sport. "Arrowhead is a special place. It's a special place that doesn't come around very often. It's my favorite place to play in the NFL, not just because it's my team, but you can feel the history of it when you play."

Mahomes also gave his thoughts on the possibility of moving to Kansas and building a new stadium in place of Arrowhead Stadium. Arrowhead has been the home of the Chiefs since 1972.

"I know Kansas has done a great bit as well," Mahomes said. "And I mean, they would build a great stadium and facility and be the top of the top. I don't really have a choice no matter, anyway, but I think either way, we can't go wrong, because we have the fan base of the Chiefs Kingdom behind us, and they'll fill that stadium, no matter if it's in Missouri or Kansas. So I'm just excited for the future of the Kansas City Chiefs."

Why Patrick Mahomes opinion matters to Chiefs fans

Mahomes is right not to get in the way of his employer and its long-term decision making. While Mahomes will be in his mid-30's by the time the Chiefs could even leave Arrowhead, his opinion would sway fans one way or the other. He knows this, as do those who write his checks.

Kansas City's current lease for Arrowhead Stadium runs through the 2030 season, when Mahomes will be 34 and will be turning 35 if the Chiefs decide to open a new stadium. Mahomes could spend the final few years of his NFL career playing in a new stadium with the Chiefs.

Mahomes opinion would go a long way towards the Chiefs staying at Arrowhead Stadium, which has hosted some legendary regular season and postseason games both before and during his career. The 29-year-old is one of the most popular players of his generation. Everything he says is highlighted not just by Chiefs fans, but the league itself. That's why he has to be so careful in this instance.