Patrick Mahomes quietly anointing surprise Kelce replacement in training camp

The Kansas City Chiefs don't have to worry about life after Travis Kelce for at least another season. However, they should start making arrangements for the future Hall of Fame tight end's looming retirement, because the time will come -- soon. Day 16 of the team's 2025 training camp suggests his close friend and teammate, Patrick Mahomes, has begun searching for an eventual successor.

Unsurprisingly, Kelce led the way for Kansas City in targets during 11-on-11 work with four, per Pete Sweeney of Arrowhead Pride. But offseason free-agent acquisition and position mate Robert Tonyan notably drew two looks from Mahomes. Could we be witnessing an heir apparent materialize in real time?

Mahomes targets (11-on-11): Kelce (4), Rice (3), Hunt (2), Tonyan (2), Royals, Smith-Schuster, Worthy — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 12, 2025

Patrick Mahomes having eyes for Robert Tonyan hints at possible Travis Kelce successor

Of course, it's one practice in early August. Let's not get carried away and put too much stock into it and declare Tonyan the next Kelce for Mahomes in the Chiefs offense. Nonetheless, it's an encouraging sign that the Chiefs may be fine whenever the seven-time All-Pro pass-catcher eventually hangs up the cleats.

Tonyan saw as much or more work than multiple Chiefs favorites. He outpaced a pair of wideouts, 2024 first-round pick Xavier Worthy and a proven veteran who's familiar with Kansas City's playbook in JuJu Smith-Schuster. The 31-year-old also tied aging running back Kareem Hunt, who's a reliable receiving option out of the, in opportunities.

Kansas City's defense got the best of its offense in this fully padded session, per Sweeney. All-Pro sack artist Chris Jones and Co. gave Mahomes fits, forcing an interception and two would-be sacks. But one silver lining from the scoring unit's rough outing was the superstar quarterback looking with new weapon: Tonyan.

As Kelce gets closer to riding off into the sunset, Tonyan's emergence might help the Chiefs in the short- and long-term. The latter can soak up some reps throughout the course of the season to keep the former fresh come playoff time. Perhaps no one operates under a "Super Bowl or bust" mindset more than Kansas City, so having capable plug-and-play backups is vital.

Kelce recently admitted that the limelight of being an elite athlete who's dating arguably the most famous person in the world has negatively impacted his performance. It seems as though he's adjusted to the circumstances and is ready to lock back in. Yet, if his celebrity status continues to take a toll on him and the Chiefs, Tonyan presents a viable alternative.

A torn left ACL in 2021 has derailed Tonyan following a breakthrough campaign with the Green Bay Packers the year before. He caught 52 of 59 targets for 586 yards and tied for the fifth-most receiving touchdowns with 11 in 2020. His 88.1 percent catch rate 74.6 percent success rate are signs of a sure-handed, efficient chain-mover.