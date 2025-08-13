Patriots all but confirmed to have steal of the draft after Vikings joint practice

Teams across the NFL value joint practices more than the preseason, and understandably so. It allows their more important players to get reps against one another in a controlled environment, lessening the injury risk while eliminating tune-up absurdity. That's why New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel must be giddy about rookie offensive lineman Jared Wilson's recent efforts.

Wilson fared well during a collaborative session with the Minnesota Vikings ahead of their exhibition clash, specifically versus veteran defensive tackle Javon Hargrave. New England's 2025 third-round pick won his two one-on-one pass rush drills when matched up with the latter, per Evan Lazar of Patriots.com. Keeping sophomore quarterback Drake Maye out of harm's way is priority Nos. 1, 2 and 3 for Vrabel and Co.; this is an encouraging development.

Patriots rookie OL Jared Wilson shows promise, stands his ground vs. Vikings' Javon Hargrave in joint practice

This is no slouch we're talking about. Yes, Hargrave is on the back nine of a highly productive career and coming off surgery to repair a season-ending partially torn triceps. But he was a Pro Bowler as recently as 2023 and remains one of the better pass rushers in football, so give Wilson credit.

Despite only being limited to 104 snaps in 2024, Pro Football Focus (PFF) graded Hargrave as the 23rd-best pass rusher out of 219 qualified interior defenders. The Vikings put the 32-year-old among the highest-paid players at his position by average annual value in free agency this March. There's clear confidence that he can return to form at full strength, and Wilson stood tall and got the better of him.

Jared Wilson continues to stack up strong offseason reps

Not only did Wilson stop Hargrave, but he also flashed real promise in New England's blowout glorified scrimmage victory over the Washington Commanders. The Georgia product got the nod at left guard -- a new position -- and was impressive for it being his first action in the league. Especially considering he exclusively played center as a full-time starter in college.

The athleticism Wilson possesses has been made apparent rather quickly, particularly in the run game. His Relative Athletic Score (RAS) ranked 12th out of 673 centers from 1987 to 2025. He's a tad undersized but makes up for it with a unique blend of speed, range and nimbleness. If the Patriots can develop him physically, they could have the left side of the O-line solidified for the foreseeable future with one draft class.