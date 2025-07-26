Patriots could swoop in on Christian Wilkins after messy Raiders split

Despite a massive offseason, the New England Patriots could use a defensive tackle. And with Christian Wilkins now on the market, there’s a chance the veteran defensive tackle won’t be a free agent for long. According to Pro Football Talk, the Patriots are planning to have a conversation with Wilkins. It would be a massive addition for New England, especially after they traded Davon Godchaux to the New Orleans Saints.

Mike Vrabel has been active in putting this New England roster together and if he does end up landing Wilkins, it would be a long mission finally completed. Vrabel knew Wilkins from his high school days, recruiting him out of Massachusetts when Vrabel was coaching at Ohio State. Wilkins obviously went on to star at Clemson before being drafted by the Miami Dolphins in 2019.

Christian Wilkins, New England could be a match worthy of a Patriots turnaround

The New England Patriots had a lot of work to do this offseason and it looks like they’ve addressed just about every important need they had. If they add Wilkins it would be one of the final pieces for Vrabel to help turn things around in New England. If the Patriots end up having a strong season and battle with the Buffalo Bills for the top spot in the AFC East division, that would be a heck of a turnaround.

When Vrabel took over this team, it was fractured and reeling from a frustrating season under Jerod Mayo. Though it was just his first season and he was handpicked by Robert Kraft, he didn’t have that edge when it comes to roster building like Vrabel has. Essentially since he’s been named the new coach, Vrabel has been putting together a team that should look more like it did with Bill Belichick and Tom Brady.

Now I’m not saying adding Wilkins means this team will start winning Super Bowls. But what it does is give this team hope, something it hasn’t had in years. Drake Maye and this offense got massive upgrades, including Will Campbell, Tre’Veyon Henderson and Stefon Diggs. It’s the first time in years this offense looks like it should be good.

Vrabel now has a chance to make sure the defense is just as good. Adding Wilkins could plug one final hole and get this team back to the top of the AFC East. At worst, it doesn’t work out, but this team is still good. At best, Wilkins has a new home in New England where he’ll be much more appreciated than he was with the Las Vegas Raiders.