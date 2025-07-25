Patriots rookie all but guaranteed to steal starting job

Entering the 2025 season, the New England Patriots are aiming to protect their young quarterback, Drake Maye. The Patriots finished with a 4-13 record and last in the AFC East in Maye's rookie season. To help fill that void and provide better protection up front for Maye, the Patriots drafted two offensive linemen in the 2025 NFL Draft.

New England drafted Will Campbell out of LSU with the fourth overall pick in the draft and Georgia center Jared Wilson in the third round. While Campbell is a clear-cut starter on the Patriots' offensive line for next season, Wilson has shown great strides during training camp for New England. That could be at center, but it could also end up being at one of the other interior offensive line positions based on the early word out of Patriots training camp.

Jared Wilson's performance in training camp

The Patriots coaching staff has been impressed with Wilson's performance and could find himself as a starter on the offensive line entering the season. Wilson's performance has even gotten the attention of Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel.

"I think that he's a quick learner. He's been able to learn two positions inside, as far as center and guard," Vrabel said. "I would say he's one of those players that maybe wasn't out there as much on the field in the spring, but really was able to grasp it mentally and allow that to carry over when he had an opportunity to be on the field. So, he was able to show, for a young player, some of those things to be ready when he got his opportunity on the field."

Could Wilson be a starter for the Patriots?

Wilson played four seasons with Georgia and was considered to be one of the best centers in the NFL Draft. Wilson impressed during his reps during two 11-on-11 periods. During those periods, the Patriots started the same offensive line, which included Campbell, Cole Strange, Garrett Bradbury, Michael Onwenu, and Morgan Moses, with Wilson working in among the starters at various spots.

Wilson has played multiple positions on the offensive line throughout training camp after starting at center. It'll be interesting to see throughout training camp how Wilson continues to fit at each position on the offensive line and if he gets moved around during the season if he's named a starter.

Bradbury is the current starting center for New England, and Wilson could very well push the veteran out of the starting position.