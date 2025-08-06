Patriots rookie clearly earned surprise starting job before even playing in preseason

The New England Patriots' future is bright with second-year quarterback Drake Maye and a young, talented offense heading into the 2025 season. Even some of the rookies on offense have started to show off their talents and make an impact throughout Patriots training camp. One of those rookies is running back TreVeyon Henderson.

The Patriots selected the star running back out of Ohio State with the 38th overall pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Throughout the first two weeks of training camp for the Patriots, Henderson has been impressive during reps with New England's offensive starters.

TreVeyon Henderson begins the starters’ next drive with a chunk gain after getting outside on toss — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) August 6, 2025

Henderson was one of the best running backs in college football during his four seasons with the Buckeyes, which included two 1,000-plus rushing yard seasons. Last season, Henderson played a key role in leading the Buckeyes to a national championship victory. He rushed for 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns last season for Ohio State.

Can TreVeyon Henderson be a starter for the Patriots?

Henderson has the potential to be a great running back in the NFL for several seasons with the Patriots. Ohio State has recently had a great history in producing quality running backs that seen success in the NFL. Some of those recent running backs include JK Dobbins and Ezekiel Elliott. Henderson has the chance to join that list.

Quinshon Judkins, who was a part of the running back duo with Henderson at Ohio State last season, was also drafted in the second round of this year's draft by the Cleveland Browns.

Henderson will join a New England running back that features Rhamondre Stevenson, Antonio Gibson, and Terell Jennings. Stevenson was the leader at running back for the Patriots last season, rushing for 801 yards and seven touchdowns.

Given Henderson's latest performance in training camp, he is expected to be the second option for the Patriots at running back entering the 2025 season. An impressive performance in the preseason and to begin the regular season could push Henderson to the eventual starting role. Furthermore, all reports out of New England in training camp suggest that Henderson is already well ahead in one of the toughest aspects for rookies to overcome to get on the field as a starter, pass protection.

Expect Henderson and Stevenson to share carries to start the season for New England. Having two quality running backs, regardless of whether Henderson is the eventual starter or not, will be beneficial for the Patriots' offense in the first season of new head coach Mike Vrabel.