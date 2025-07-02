Peyton Manning has his eye on another 2026 QB prospect — not just Arch

Peyton Manning knows a thing or two about elite quarterback talent. At the recent Manning Passing Academy, his focus wasn’t only on nephew Arch Manning. Peyton also lit up when discussing another standout at the camp. LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier.

Manning’s genuine excitement about Nussmeier’s arm talent and leadership is turning heads as scouts and fans look ahead to the 2026 NFL Draft.

“I’m excited to watch Arch play,” Manning said, h/t ProFootballTalk. “He threw the ball really well at the camp. He and Garrett Nussmeier at our three throwing expeditions really threw the ball well — all the quarterbacks throw the ball well. It’s impressive. They make throws that I can’t even think about making.”

Peyton Manning praises Garrett Nussmeier at Manning Passing Academy

Peyton Manning spoke highly of Garrett Nussmeier after watching him throw at the Manning Passing Academy. Manning said he sounded like he could see Nussmeier as one of the best QBs in next year’s draft class. That’s not faint praise coming from one of the NFL’s all-time greats. Manning is watching Nussmeier closely and following his progress. After his showing at the camp, Nussmeier is firmly in the mix and projected as one of the top QBs for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Nussmeier’s 2024 campaign at LSU put him on the national radar. He passed for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns, posting two games with over 400 passing yards. Nussmeier threw for at least 300 yards in eight out of 13 games last season. His completion percentage hovered around 64.2 percent and his decision to stay at LSU for his senior season showed loyalty and a desire to further develop to increase his draft stock.

His growth isn’t just in the stats. He’s shown a little better mobility, improved strength and a knack for rallying his team. NFL scouts see a player who combines technical skill with the ability to command a locker room. Becoming a great QB isn’t only about arm talent, it’s about maturity and leadership as much as anything else.

Garrett Nussmeier displaying the goods for the next level

At the Manning Passing Academy, Nussmeier wowed onlookers with big-time throws that caught everyone’s attention. Nussmeier’s ability to generate velocity without strain helps to separate him from the pack. He layered throws over defenders, showing touch and great anticipation, which are rare qualities scouts crave.

Nussmeier stands out in what should be a class full of big names. He’s not just another strong-armed QB. Nussmeier's precision, poise under pressure and ability to stand tall in the pocket show he’s built for the next level. Compared to other prospects, Nussmeier’s quick reads and next-level skills put him right up there with the best, even if Arch grabs more headlines.