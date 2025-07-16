Polarizing Packers veteran fighting for his job in training camp battle

Green Bay Packers training camp is right around the corner. While that is good news for most players on the roster, it is also anxiety-inducing for those on the bubble. That includes the quarterback position. While Jordan Love's roster spot is obviously secure, the likes of Malik Willis, Sean Clifford and Taylor Elgersma are anything but. Yet, all three tell a different story, and have different strengths that make them ideal backups to Love, who does tend to miss a game or two every season due to his style of play.

Willis has proven himself valuable. Green Bay traded for the former Tennessee Titans draft picks last offseason. While Willis' ability as a passer has been rightly questioned, he is an elite runner and thus Matt LaFleur changed his offense around the Liberty product when he was asked to step in for Love. Willis had three touchdowns though the air and didn't throw a single interception in his starts in place of Love. He also had 20 carries for nearly 140 yards and a touchdown on the ground. It's a safe bet that the Packers trust Willis, and assuming they do not trade him he'll remain on the roster.

Packers may have to cut veteran QB Sean Clifford

But what does that mean for QB3 and QB4. Well, first, there is unlikely to be a QB4 in this group, as the Packers didn't use a draft pick on a quarterback this April and there are a limited number of practice squad spots. Sean Clifford, the Penn State product who has spent several years with the Packers backing up Love, could be in jeopardy this camp.

LaFleur's trust in Clifford has been waning for years. There's a reason Green Bay traded for Willis in the first place, and it's because they didn't want Clifford as the primary backup. Now, even his third string opportunity comes with a catch.

Who is Taylor Elgersma? Canadian sensation could take Clifford's job

The Packers signed Elgersma, a former Canadian college football player and second-round pick in the CFL Draft, to push Clifford and Willis in mini camp and beyond. Elgersma impressed the coaching staff. It turns out there's a reason he won the Canadian collegiate version of the Heisman Trophy. Packers coaches raved about Elgersma during mini camp, and the media even took notice.

"Elgersma's arm is in fact live. Can confirm," Packer Report's Andy Herman wrote from minicamp. "Wouldn't be surprised if they liked him enough to be the #4 QB in camp."

It turns out Herman was right, but Elgersma will take matters a step further, potentially pushing Clifford out the door in the process.