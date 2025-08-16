Washington Commanders fans may have anxiously checked their phones Saturday morning for any news on negotiations between the team and star wideout Terry McLaurin. There was, indeed, a headline concerning both parties... just not on a contract agreement.

Instead, the 29-year-old pass catcher has been designated to come off the Physically Unable to Perform list (PUP), meaning he's cleared to ramp up his training after a supposed ankle injury kept him from participating in team activities at training camp.

A small step: #Commanders WR Terry McLaurin is coming off the PUP list, as he's set to ramp up — the next step in returning to practice.



There is no indication of progress on an extension. But with the season looming, McLaurin will begin the process of getting his body ready. pic.twitter.com/10qQFjKl4i — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 16, 2025

It's still not clear if McLaurin will actually participate in practices leading up to the start of the regular season on Sept. 7. He is still under contract for the 2025-26 campaign but could decide to hold out if his camp and Commanders general manager Adam Peters do not have an agreement by then.

Terry McLaurin update doesn't help ease Commanders' fans worries

The Commanders lost a lot of leverage after their first preseason game. The glaring hole in depth at wide receiver was more than apparent in the 48-18 blowout loss to the New England Patriots.

The team's top performer in receiving was rookie Ja'Corey Brooks with five catches for a mere 59 yards. Veteran Tay Martin followed him with three receptions for 36 yards. That's simply not going to cut it if McLaurin isn't suiting up

Last season, heading into the playoffs, Daniels and McLaurin had the best passer rating (140.0) among QB-pass catcher duos since Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski in 2012 (140.1). That's undeniably the stat the wideout and his representation should be pointing to when they sits back down across from Adam Peters again.

McLaurin requested a trade on July 31 and began "holding in" at training camp when it became obvious the team was not going to pay him what he believed he was worth. It's unlikely he'd get dealt to another team though, especially after the early indications head coach Dan Quinn and Peters got from their backups.

Washington's next preseason test comes on Monday against the Cincinnati Bengals. If the rest of the team's receiving core cannot display any sort of improvement, it may just be a matter of time until pen is put to paper with McLaurin.