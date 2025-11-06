Post-trade deadline NFL Mock Draft: How Jets and Cowboys chaos changed everything

NFL Draft picks are going to get moved at the trade deadline every single year. However, it's not every year that we see multiple first-round picks get traded like we did before Tuesday's NFL Trade Deadline. Not only did the New York Jets get two first-round picks from the Indianapolis Colts for Sauce Gardner, but they got another from the Dallas Cowboys for 2027 while shipping out Quinnen Williams. That obviously gives the Jets more ammo for the draft, but it changes things for the Cowboys when it comes to their draft plans. So, naturally, it's time for another 2026 NFL Mock Draft.

The Colts' 2026 first-round pick was the only one to move, but the trades made before Tuesday's deadline did offer quite a bit of insight into how teams could be operating when April's draft rolls around. Dallas is included in that, New York probably is too, and even the teams that didn't make meaningful moves are also part of the equation.

Let's try to unpack a bit of that now, with a full first-round NFL mock draft projection for the 2026 draft. The Jets don't have the No. 1 pick, at least not yet, but after their trade deadline, that could surely be coming soon enough.

NFL Mock Draft 2026 after the trade deadline

1. New Orleans Saints: QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

No change for the Saints here. Tyler Shough's debut certainly didn't move me (or hopefully anyone) and it feels near inevitable that New Orleans will turn the page again at quarterback. Fernando Mendoza remains my surest bet at the position with the blend of arm strength, accuracy, mobility and experience. There's more work to do for the Saints, but he gives them a legit cornerstone.

2. Tennessee Titans: EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami (FL)

Anyone ready to make a full assessment of Cam Ward right now isn't looking at the Titans roster. This roster is awful, and taking the best prospect in the draft, Rueben Bain Jr., makes the most sense just to start closing the talent gap. Bain is a force off the edge who looks capable of immediately entering the NFL and being a pass-rushing force, which Tennessee simply doesn't have at the moment.

3. New York Jets: QB Ty Simpson, Alabama

There are already rumblings that the Jets' fire sale at the trade deadline doesn't necessarily mean that they'll look to draft a quarterback, meaning that a veteran signing or trade could be on the table (hello, Kyler Murray?). But for now, and if they're in position, Ty Simpson would make a ton of sense. The Alabama signal-caller has risen up draft boards this season, displaying plus attributes across the board. His lack of experience is a concern, but the talent and outlook are anything but.

4. Miami Dolphins: OL Spencer Fano, Utah

While I would replace Tua Tagovailoa as soon as possible, it's not a certainty the Dolphins see it the same way. And so we go back to the old refrain in Miami: They need offensive line help. Spencer Fano hasn't been as dominant as he was last year so far this season with Utah, but a lot of that could have to do with a new-look offense and adjustments. The talent and versatility are there, and it'd make sense for the Phins to eye better protection for whoever is under center.

5. New York Giants: S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

I'm sure Giants fans are going to be upset with me for not taking a wide receiver — and that's a perfectly viable direction with Jaxson Dart's come-up — but the secondary needs so much help. Caleb Downs is too good of a prospect for them to pass up, especially with everything the Buckeye can offer. Whether he's on the back end, in the slot, or even coming down into the box, he's performed like a stud, and that's the type of presence New York's defense needs direly.

6. Cleveland Browns: WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

Another spot where selecting a quarterback would be all too reasonable, I have this sneaking suspicion that the Browns have other plans. But with that being said, that puts offensive line or wide receiver at the forefront with a Top 10 pick and Jordyn Tyson is too good to pass up. The ASU star has a long frame with movement skills that are enticing at his size. With Jerry Jeudy's dramatic fall-off, Tyson could be an instant-impact WR1 for Cleveland.

7. Las Vegas Raiders: QB Dante Moore, Oregon

There's a legitimate chance that Dante Moore could return to Oregon given that he would have just one full season of starting under his belt. However, that could be true of a lot of QBs in this class, and his stock might be high enough to get him out and, in this scenario, head to the Raiders. The processing, arm and IQ at the position are naturally high with Moore, and giving him at least part of a year behind Geno Smith could be exactly what the doctor ordered for Vegas.

Alabama OL Kadyn Proctor | Butch Dill/GettyImages

8. Arizona Cardinals: OL Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

Even when the Cardinals were embarrassing the Cowboys in Dallas in Week 9, it was hard not to notice that Jacoby Brissett was constantly under duress. Despite efforts, Arizona hasn't figured out their combination in the trenches. Kadyn Proctor would help with that. His stock as a tackle has risen throughout the season as he's become much more comfortable, particularly with his footwork, in the past two months, and the frame is phenomenal. But the Cards could also push him inside to guard, which gives them the advantage of simply finding their best combo of linemen.

9. Cincinnati Bengals: LB/EDGE Arvell Reese, Ohio State

In perhaps the simplest way I can put it, the Bengals are going to be hurting for any kind of impact defender after this season. They may franchise tag Trey Hendrickson after electing not to trade him, but that still means maybe one more season as a long-term deal seems highly unlikely at this point. So someone like Arvell Reese could be perfect for Cincy. A hybrid-type player, Reese is shot out of a cannon on every play, but does so with elite instincts and smarts that could allow him to be the same chess piece at the pro level as well.

10. Washington Commanders: EDGE T.J. Parker, Clemson

Jayden Daniels' injury all but confirms this is a lost season in Washington, but that masks the fact that it might've already been anyway. The Commanders ran it back largely on defense, and the aging group on that side of the ball is, well, showing their age. They need youth, they need juice, and T.J. Parker has both of those things. Clemson's season has been a disaster, but the explosiveness of the star edge rusher is still evident every time he's on the field.

11. Baltimore Ravens: DL Peter Woods, Clemson

Concern seems to be bubbling up about the long-term future of Nnamdi Madubuike on the Ravens defense. And for a unit that's largely underperformed this season, that could be a real problem. While Baltimore is in this range (all signs point to a late-season push), they have to take advantage with a difference-maker like Peter Woods. With elite movement skills and explosiveness at 300+ pounds, he can be a move piece up front that John Harbaugh will be thrilled to have.

12. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL): CB Jermod McCoy

Los Angeles obviously recognized the deficiencies in the secondary, which is why they traded for Titans CB Roger McCreary before the deadline. But with McCreary on the final year of his rookie deal, there is still a draft need for the Rams, one that Jermod McCoy can fill. Injuries have kept McCoy off the field for Tennessee this year, but his 2024 tape remains some of the best you'll find. Maybe that depresses his stock, or forces him to return to college. I, however, still believe in CB1.

13. Houston Texans: OL Francis Mauigoa, Miami (FL)

Much like Miami, the Texans don't appear to be going anywhere fast, especially after C.J. Stroud's injury, and a big part of that has been Houston's ineffective offensive line. Francis Maugioa should come in and help fix the issues in the trenches. He's a massive human, but moves well and has thunderous hands on the outside. The Miami product would be a tone-setter upon arrival for the Texans.

Texas A&M EDGE Cashius Howell | Kenneth Richmond/GettyImages

14. Dallas Cowboys: EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

The Cowboys may have traded their first-rounder in 2027, but they still have a pair of first-round picks in 2026, starting with this one. Quinnen Williams is now the answer at defensive tackle, but Dallas still needs more help rebuilding the defense around him, especially on the edge. Cashius Howell has to be one of the top considerations at this spot, then. While Howell still needs improvement against the run, he has a ridiculous 24.7% pass-rush win rate this season with 10 sacks. His explosiveness with Donovan Ezeiruaku could give the Cowboys a fearsome duo on the edge even without Micah Parsons.

15. Minnesota Vikings: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

It's always somewhat of a gamble to take a running back in the first round, but it might be a gamble that the Vikings need to take. Aaron Jones' injuries and age may be catching up to him, and Jordan Mason hasn't been the revelation Minnesota hoped for. That could all be a memory if they draft Jeremiyah Love, though. The Notre Dame standout is electric in space and at making tacklers either miss or fall off him. His versatility and contact balance would make him a perfect fit under Kevin O'Connell and help further the development of J.J. McCarthy.

16. Carolina Panthers: WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

One of the biggest draft misconceptions, in my estimation, is not being willing to double dip at a position two years in a row with a first-round pick. So even though the Panthers took Tetairoa McMillan last year, why not add Carnell Tate to the fray as well? Tate is overshadowed by all-world 2027 draft prospect Jeremiah Smith, but he has a bright NFL future. He's a do-it-all threat in the mold of Emeka Egbuka, but perhaps with an even better frame, and could give Bryce Young more ammo to grow with.

17. Kansas City Chiefs: CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

Nohl Williams has been a gem of a find for the Chiefs, but the cornerback room as a whole in Kansas City is anything but certain moving forward, Trent McDuffie aside. Getting someone like Mansoor Delane into the mix would make a world of sense for the perennial AFC contenders. His year at LSU hasn't been great from a team perspective, but that's not been remotely his fault. Delane has displayed movement and match skills that all but lock him into being a first-round corner.

18. Chicago Bears: DL/EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn

Though the Bears did add Joe Tryon-Shoyinka at the deadline, he's a free agent after this season. But that push is another instance of the deadline highlighting short-term fixes for long-term needs. Chicago's defense needs more push up front and Keldric Faulk would fit wonderfully. He can be a bigger-bodied edge or put his hand on the line and be a presence that the Bears are lacking at the moment.

19. Cleveland Browns (via JAX): OL Gennings Dunker, Iowa

You really thought I was going to make it through a mock draft and not address the Browns offensive line? Full disclosure, I think a team will reach on Fano (like the Dolphins), but the real value at the position group lies in the back half of the first round with someone like Gennings Dunker. While he's a tackle at Iowa, he could be a long-term guard at the NFL level, thus making him a likely replacement for aging vets like Joel Bitonio.

Clemson CB Avieon Terrell | Tom Hauck/GettyImages

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson

Who knows if the Steelers would even make this pick, but they should. They put band-aids on the secondary this offseason with guys like Darius Slay and Jalen Ramsey, but the aging corners combined with the physical Joey Porter Jr. simply haven't worked. A smaller but more technical and fluid player like Avieon Terrell would bring more balance to the defensive backfield, and help ensure that the defense doesn't age too quickly in Pittsburgh.

21. Detroit Lions: EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech

Rinse, repeat, the Lions still need to fortify the pass rush beyond Aidan Hutchinson. We expected Detroit would be aggressive in doing so this past offseason, but that wasn't the case. With how that group is performing now, though, they need to make sure that they land someone exactly like David Bailey. The speed threat off the edge has been a game-wrecker for the Red Raiders this season and should absolutely translate to the NFL.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: IOL Connor Lew, Auburn

Granted, the Chargers offensive line issues right now are largely due to injuries. Having said that, the interior was middling at best to begin with, and the depth is obviously in question. Connor Lew hasn't had the dominant season as Auburn's center that we saw a season ago, but has still been a plus asset with the perfect build for the position at the NFL level. He could solidify things for Jim Harbaugh's team in a big way moving forward.

23. San Francisco 49ers: EDGE LT Overton, Alabama

San Francisco largely walked away from the trade deadline empty-handed despite multiple reports that they were poking around on some big names, including Jermaine Johnson. Even when Nick Bosa is healthy, the 49ers need more depth on the edge. LT Overton feels like the big-bodied edge with some juice that Robert Saleh will absolutely love on his defense. He should fit seamlessly into this mix and help the Niners be better prepared to withstand injuries, and be better at the top of the depth chart, right away.

24. Dallas Cowboys (via GB): CB A.J. Harris, Penn State

Previously, I'd been looking at the defensive tackle group with this pick quite a bit for the Cowboys. Now that Williams is in the fold through the end of the 2027 season, we can fully focus on the secondary where Trevon Diggs might be on his last legs and the depth is poor, at best. A.J. Harris has been inconsistent this season, but he checks the boxes with measurables and his movement ability on the outside. He should be someone that the Cowboys can bet on with his talent serving as a nice complement to DaRon Bland.

25. Buffalo Bills: WR Makai Lemon, USC

The fact that the Bills weren't overly aggressive at the trade deadline isn't a bad thing, but it still stands to reason that they could fortify the offense and make Josh Allen's life easier. Makai Lemon would be a star in this Buffalo offense. While he doesn't have the body of a prototype WR1, he's an absolute menace with his nuanced route-running and ability to make defenders miss in a phone booth or in space. Adding that element could be like having Khalil Shakir with even more juice.

26. Seattle Seahawks: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Seattle is quietly lurking as a real Super Bowl threat this season and the roster truly doesn't have that many holes. Even then, I love the trade addition of Rashid Shaheed. If there's one thing to watch, though, the depth at linebacker is thin right now, and that could be something to focus on moving forward. Sonny Styles is as steady as they come. There's not a crack in his armor, even if he doesn't have a truly elite trait — though I'd argue his feel for the game and on a play-to-play basis is that. Under Mike Macdonald's tutelage, he could make a big-time impact in year one.

27. Los Angeles Rams: QB LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

We finally get another quarterback and, if LaNorris Sellers doesn't spend another year in college, this would be ideal for both him and the Rams. Matthew Stafford is still playing phenomenally, even if we are unsure how much longer he'll be doing that given his injuries. Sellers is as talented of a prospect as you'll find, but still requires development as a passer and a feel for the position, especially as the game speeds up in the NFL. The chance to sit and learn from Stafford and Sean McVay could set up a bright future for both the player and the franchise.

Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq | Ali Gradischer/GettyImages

28. Denver Broncos: TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

Some people were hopeful that the Broncos might add a tight end to upgrade from Evan Engram at the trade deadline, but they balked at the opportunity. That could give us some insight into the draft, and they should be in the perfect range to get Kenyon Sadiq. The Oregon product is a bigger but similar player to Engram in that he's more of a big slot, but his receiving ability and route-running are impressive, as is his play strength, especially at the catch point. He'd immediately become a favorite target for Bo Nix.

29. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: EDGE Romello Height, Texas Tech

As the Buccaneers keep trucking along, the defense is only getting older with each passing year, and we can see some shortcomings in the pass rush as well. David Bailey already went off the board, but his teammate Romello Height is hardly just a consolation prize. He's been a monster at generating pressure with pure pass rush sets, and has consistently shown improvement with his technique. He could be what Tampa has been quietly searching for over the past several years in terms of a young edge setter.

30. New England Patriots: WR Denzel Boston, Washington

Few fan bases were as frustrated as the Patriots' at the deadline, as New England didn't make really any meaningful additions. That's most frustrating at wide receiver, with Drake Maye's true emergence as a star despite a stark lack of high-end weapons outside of Stefon Diggs. Denzel Boston might be exactly what the young quarterback needs, though. The big X target on the outside for Washington is a silent assassin with tremendous body control and hands, though he does have separation ability as well. He's not a world-beater, but he is undeniably a corner-beater game-in and game-out.

31. Philadelphia Eagles: EDGE R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma

Not to say that the Eagles are starved for a pass rush, but it's telling that Howie Roseman was sniffing around for big swings on the likes of Myles Garrett at the deadline and Micah Parsons before the Packers deal. That's why they could reasonably look to add someone like R Mason Thomas to the fold. A star for the Oklahoma defense, Thomas has a ton of versatility that all hinges on his explosiveness and ability to convert that into power. He's a beast that feels so truly like another draft steal for Philly waiting to happen.

32. New York Jets (via IND): CB Colton Hood, Tennessee

In the absence of Jermod McCoy for the Vols this season, Colton Hood has been thrust into a much bigger role. That wasn't seamless early in the year, but we've started to see him find his own more and more throughout the year. The length and physical traits are there, but he's showing more of the footwork and hand nuances you'd want to see. With the Jets sending Sauce Gardner to the Colts, it's only fitting they use one of the picks they got back to replace him.