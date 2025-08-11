Power ranking NFL rookie quarterbacks after their preseason debuts

The first week of the NFL preseason gave fans their first real glimpse of this year’s rookie quarterback class in live game action. From poised pocket passes to highlight-reel scrambles— and yes, a few rookie mistakes — these debuts offered an early look at who might be ready to push for playing time and who still has work to do. With 10 first-year signal callers seeing the field, the performances ranged from eye-opening to forgettable.

Here’s how they stack up after their opening act.

10. Graham Mertz, Houston Texans

Not the most ideal Houston Texans debut for Graham Mertz had imagined for himself during his first NFL action against the Minnesota Vikings. Mertz went 7 of 14 for passes and just threw for 27 yards with 3 interceptions, which earns a spot at Number 10. If there is no improvement, there's no way he even gets close to the QB2 role, currently held by Davis Mills.

9. Quinn Ewers, Miami Dolphins

Quinn Ewers struggled in his Miami Dolphins debut, going 5-for-18 for 91 yards, but suffering four sacks and two lost fumbles. His game was marred by turnovers and pressure, an issue he had at Texas, and it signals a need for more development in pocket awareness and ball security. Luckily for him, there are still more opportunities for him, and that his fellow Miami quarterbacks all struggled as well.

8. Kyle McCord, Philadelphia Eagles

Kyle McCord’s limited action resulted in him going 1-for-5 for eight passing yards and an interception for the Philadelphia Eagles. Not a lot of playing time, but his performance was still underwhelming, highlighting the adjustment needed to the pro game’s speed and complexity. There is still room for him to climb up the depth chart, but he'll need to show Nick Sirianni and the coaching staff more with his limited snaps.

7. Riley Leonard, Indianapolis Colts

Riley Leonard went 12 for 24 with 92 passing yards and one interception, adding 34 rushing yards. His dual-threat ability was a big thing at Notre Dame in 2024, and it showed Thursday night, but turnovers and inconsistency remains areas to improve. He's not in line to be the starter, but he could very well earn some starts this season, especially if Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones flame out on the Indianapolis Colts this year.

6. Cam Miller, Las Vegas Raiders

Talk about making the most of your opportunity! Cam Miller’s limited snaps with the Las Vegas Raiders were efficient, going 6-for-7 for 76 passing yards and a touchdown. Despite playing the final couple of drives of the game, he showed good things with crispy throws, sitting in the pocket and having good decision-making. He even earned praise from head coach Pete Carroll! That's a good outing, if we've ever seen one.

5. Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

Tyler Shough’s debut with the New Orleans Saints was a mixed bag, going 15-for-22 for 165 passing yards and throwing a touchdown, posting a 86.4 quarterback rating. However, he threw a costly interception that was returned for six. Still, he showed some promise with his big-play ability and his poise in the pocket were positives to build on. It's an open competition for the QB1 job in New Orleans, and head coach Kellen Moore had positive feedback for the second-round pick.

4. Jalen Milroe, Seattle Seahawks

Jalen Milroe showed off his dual-threat capabilities for the Seattle Seahawks, completing 6-of-10 passes for 61 yards. Milroe also ran for 38 yards, including a 27-yard run that brought fans up from their seats. His mobility stood out as a key weapon and his speed was something to behold. The Seahawks will look to develop his throwing ability much more. If he can put it all together at the NFL level, Milroe could become a problem.

3. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward, the No.1 overall pick, had limited action but still made a strong impression, showing flashes of accuracy, leadership and ability to extend plays. He went 5-for-8 for 67 passing yards and posting a 89.1 rating. Though not heavily tested, his performance suggests that Ward is due for big things as the Tennessee Titans look to develop their franchise quarterback.

2. Jaxson Dart, New York Giants

Jaxson Dart was electrifying in his first game for the New York Giants. He completed 12-of-19 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown, adding a 19-yard scramble and posting a 106 quarterback rating. He demonstrated poise and ability to lead multiple scoring drives, all against Buffalo’s second-team defense. He showed efficiency and flashed the kind of play-making Giants fans hope to see more of as the preseason continues and maybe in the regular season.

1. Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns

Shedeur Sanders was the star of the rookie class in Week 1. All eyes were on Sanders on Friday night when the Cleveland Browns took on the Carolina Panthers, making his first NFL start and he made a statement. Sanders completed 14-of-23 passes for 138 yards with two touchdowns. His accuracy and ball placement were impressive to see, along with the ability to extend plays and stay poised in the pocket. Nobody should be surprised by this performance, since this is what he was accustomed to back at Colorado. With this performance, expect Sanders to move up in the depth chart and get a lot more action as preseason winds down.

While these rookie performances provide an exciting preview, it’s important to remember that preseason is just the beginning. Most of these quarterbacks faced backup-level defenses and limited playing time. The transition to consistent NFL sucess is a marathon, not a sprint. Giants fans remember the early hype around Daniel Jones, Patriots fans remember the early hype for Mac Jones. Those serve as cautionary tale against placing too much weight in one game.

Still, the talent and potential on display, especially from Sanders and Dart, promise an intriguing rookie class to watch as the regular season nears.