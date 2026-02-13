Predicting 3 blockbuster offseason NFL trades no one will see coming in 2026

Last year, NFL stars such as Micah Parsons, Sauce Gardner and DK Metcalf were all sent to new homes. No one thought Jerry Jones would ship away Parsons, while it was also curious that the New York Jets gave up Gardner, a well-regarded coverman. The moves ignited social media frenzies, mainly because fans were caught off-guard.

Don’t make the same mistake. Here are three trades that wouldn’t shock anyone this time around.

C.J. Stroud, Bobby Slowik reunite in Miami

Is Tua Tagovailoa Miami’s future at quarterback?

No, probably not.

New Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley promoted Bobby Slowik to offensive coordinator, and we can connect dots to his history designing the Texans’ offense from 2023-24. Slowik helped Stroud post career-highs in passing yards (4,108) and touchdown passes (23) as a newcomer, which earned him the AP’s NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

However, Stroud isn’t trending upward anymore. Some wonder if that standout rookie go-round will be his peak, all while Houston is nearing closer to having to make a decision on Stroud as its long-term facilitator. With how he looked in his two most recent impressions, any doubts from the Texans’ side would be understandable.

Maybe it would make more sense for DeMeco Ryans’ team to follow the Seahawks’ blueprint — stifling defense, retread quarterback — than to uncertainly shower Stroud with a big deal. If that’s the case, Miami wouldn’t have to expend as much draft capital as other recent NFL quarterback swaps required.

Let’s say the Dolphins combine a second-round pick with two thirds — all in this upcoming draft — to bring Stroud to the Sunshine State.

Vikings trade Justin Jefferson to Baltimore

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

You couldn’t blame Justin Jefferson if he was irritated watching the Seattle Seahawks win a Super Bowl.

The Vikings’ superstar wideout watched last offseason as his team’s front office rolled the dice on second-year passer J.J. McCarthy’s potential after Sam Darnold posted a 14-3 record, passing for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns along the way. Jefferson benefitted while working with the latter, tying a career high with 10 touchdown catches.

After Darnold restationed to the Pacific Northwest and McCarthy climbed into the cockpit, Jefferson put up 1,048 receiving yards and two touchdown grabs, both of which were career-lows. McCarthy missed seven games during his de facto rookie season and his 10-game body of professional work suggests he’s destined to be a below-average starter.

Jefferson seeing his former signal-caller — whom now-former Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah could have kept around — raise the Lombardi Trophy was just the caulk frosting on the styrofoam cake.

Zay Flowers was a 1,200-yard receiver for Baltimore this past season, but he’d be better served as a No. 2. Behind him, no Ravens wideout eclipsed 350 yards. Lamar Jackson is 29, and, based on a campaign full of bumps and bruises, might need to reinvent himself as a passer.

Jesse Minter could help out by giving Jackson the best receiver he’s ever played with. All it would take is a pair of first-round picks and a second, too.

Browns set up future by sending Myles Garrett to Philadelphia

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Myles Garrett is akin to a virtuoso tickling the keys on a broken piano. The recently-named Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year is in his prime, terrorizing whatever quarterback takes snaps opposite him. But, over the past two seasons, Garrett had over four times as many sacks (37) as the Browns had wins (eight).

Especially after setting the NFL’s single-season sacks record, Garrett should realize his talents are going to waste. If he does, and a premier edge rusher comes available for the second go-round in a row, the Eagles won’t spare any expense.

Philadelphia general manager Howie Roseman called Jerry Jones about Parsons last year before the Cowboys’ owner opted to send him to Green Bay. Seeing that Jerry Jeudy is Shedeur Sanders’ only true perimeter threat, the Eagles could dangle A.J. Brown, who was bothered with how often his offense got him involved.

Pitch in a 2027 first-rounder — which could help Cleveland land a franchise signal-caller in a quarterback-heavy draft if Sanders proves not to be the guy — and a second-round choice this April, and everyone would be happy.

Sure, it hurts getting rid of the franchise’s cornerstone, but a bona fide No. 1 receiver and four first-round selections over the next drafts would position Cleveland well.