Predicting when every 1-0 NFL team will lose its first game

The 2025 NFL season is underway and like most years, there are plenty of overreactions after one week of action. While every team that lost in Week 1 is debating how much they need to panic, the 16 teams that emerged victorious have fan bases in various stages of planning for home playoff games or to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.



Only two NFL teams since the merger have gone undefeated in the regular season and just the 1972 Miami Dolphins have finished the year without a loss, so the odds are quite high that each of the 16 Week 1 winners will lose a game at some point. Just when each team will lose is an intriguing question that we will attempt to answer today.

When will each 1-0 team pick up its first loss of the season?

Buffalo Bills: Week 9

Getting past the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 was huge for Buffalo, because they have a very soft portion of their schedule for the next two months, especially if Miami can't get out of its own way. There is every chance the Bills reach their Week 9 showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs with a 7-0 record, but they will lose that game, since Kansas City will have Rashee Rice back from suspension and should snap out of whatever early season funk they are in now.

Cincinnati Bengals: Week 3

The Bengals snapped a bad streak of losing in Week 1 with an unconvincing 17-16 win over the Cleveland Browns, but they do deserve credit for picking up a win in a road division game early in the season. That win should help Cincinnati take down Jacksonville in their home opener but heading on the road in Week 3 against the Vikings will be an issue since Brian Flores' defense will give Joe Burrow fits while J.J. McCarthy guides Minnesota to plenty of points against the Bengals' suspect defensive group.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Week 2

While Aaron Rodgers reveled in beating everyone associated with the Jets in Week 1, Pittsburgh's defense was gashed for over 150 yards on the ground and the Steelers' offensive line allowed a ton of pressure on Rodgers. Seattle has a similar formula and is in desperate need of a win so they will exploit the weaknesses the Jets exposed and hand Pittsburgh a loss in the Steelers' home opener.

Indianapolis Colts: Week 2

There wasn't a bigger surprise in the NFL Week 1 than seeing how thoroughly Daniel Jones and the Colts dominated the Miami Dolphins to earn their first win in a season opener since 2012. The going gets much tougher with the Denver Broncos' elite defense coming to town, so Indy falls back to earth here.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Week 2

The Liam Coen era got off to a strong start as Jacksonville outclassed the Panthers to improve to 1-0 on the season. That result was a positive one, but the Jaguars are in for a rough time during their trip to Cincinnati on Sunday, when the Bengals will look to put a big number on the board to show their poor offensive performance against Cleveland in Week 1 was a blip on the radar.

Los Angeles Chargers: Week 5

The momentum the Chargers built in Week 1's huge win over the Chiefs should carry them for the first few weeks of the season, allowing them to get out to a 3-0 start in the AFC West and beat a hapless Giants team in New York in Week 4. Week 5's visit from Jayden Daniels and the Commanders, however, brings a dynamic threat at quarterback that the Chargers' defense simply can't contain.

Denver Broncos: Week 3

Bo Nix's sluggish start in Week 1 does race some questions about how seriously we can take the Broncos as Super Bowl contenders. While a trip to Indianapolis should mean an easier defensive spot for Nix to contend with, facing the Chargers in Week 3 will lead to disappointment for Nix as Denver fails to maintain a share of first place in the AFC West.

Las Vegas Raiders: Week 2

It wasn't always pretty, but Pete Carroll won his Raiders' debut with a solid road win at New England. Monday night's home opener against the Chargers is a significant step-up in weight class for Las Vegas, and they aren't quite ready for it yet.

Philadelphia Eagles: Week 3

The Super Bowl rematch will draw everyone's attention, but few teams in the NFL match up better with the reigning champs than the Los Angeles Rams, who took them down to the wire in the postseason a year ago. Los Angeles makes a huge statement by taking down the Eagles in Week 3.

Washington Commanders: Week 2

Starting off against the Giants was a soft landing for the Commanders, who are looking to prove their success from a year ago wasn't a one-hit wonder. Going to Lambeau Field on a short week to take on Micah Parsons and the Packers will be a reality check for Washington that things won't be as easy as they were a year ago.

Green Bay Packers: Week 8

Green Bay's take down of the Lions in Week 1 was extremely impressive and got them a seat at the table of true Super Bowl contenders. Most of their tough games early are at home, but a road date to Pittsburgh in Week 8 to take on old friend Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers will be an emotionally charged game that sees the future Hall of Famer end his old team's dream of going undefeated.

Minnesota Vikings: Week 2

While Monday night's comeback win was impressive, it's important to remember that J.J. McCarthy is essentially a rookie and will experience some growing pains. With Atlanta desperate to avoid an 0-2 start and a more competent roster than Chicago, McCarthy makes a key mistake on Sunday night to lead to Minnesota's first loss of the year.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Week 4

While a short week against the Jets could be tricky, having that game at home will be a win for Tampa. Looking ahead to the reigning Super Bowl champs in Week 4 is a huge test for the Bucs and the talent edge between the two teams will be too much for Tampa Bay to overcome, even with the game at Raymond James Stadium.

San Francisco 49ers: Week 3

The injury bug is really starting to ding the 49ers, who placed George Kittle on IR this week and could be without starting quarterback Brock Purdy for multiple weeks. There is still enough talent on San Francisco's roster to beat New Orleans in Week 2, but a divisional showdown with Arizona will be problematic if Purdy isn't available by then.

Arizona Cardinals: Week 4

Things could get off to a hot start for Arizona, which has a winnable home game against Carolina in Week 2 before taking on a wounded 49ers side in Week 3. Assuming they win that game, they would be primed for a letdown spot in Week 4 against Seattle, which is exactly the kind of game a young team trying to learn how to win consistently loses.

Los Angeles Rams: Week 6

The perennially underrated Rams are in a good spot to start with a 5-0 record, but a trip to Baltimore in Week 6 could be an issue. The Ravens have one of the best home-field advantages in the league, and Lamar Jackson's game-breaking ability will be tough for Los Angeles' defense to contain.