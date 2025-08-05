Predicting top 10 ranked players in the NFL Top 100

The NFL Top 100 list, voted on by the players themselves, offers an authentic glimpse into who the league’s stars truly respect. With the 2025 edition soon to be revealed, it’s time to predict who will top this year’s rankings.

From elite quarterbacks to unstoppable pass rushers and highlight-reel receivers, here are my predictions for the Top 10 players in the 2025 NFL Top 100.

10. Micah Parsons, EDGE, Dallas Cowboys

Despite missing four games, Parsons was still a freak of nature in 2024. He tallied 30 solo tackles and 12.0 sacks in just 13 games, earning his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl selection. Whether it was coming off the edge or playing in a stand up linebacker postion in the 1 or 0 tech, Parsons remains the engine of the Cowboys defense — arguably the most feared hybrid defender in football. Think he’s worth the money that he’s asking for. (wink wink Jerry Jones)

9. Patrick Surtain II, CB, Denver Broncos

Surtain took home the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year award after locking down every elite wide receiver he faced. According to PFF, he posted a 90.5 overage grade and allowed just a 46.2 passer rating when targeted. Surtain received a Pro Bowl bid in 2024 and was also voted for the first team All Pro on the defensive side of the ball. The Broncos top corner has cemented himself as the gold standard for shutdown defenders in today’s pass-heavy NFL and is undoubtedly the best cornerback in our game.

8. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

Burrow rebounded from injury in historic fashion, finishing the 2024 season with a passer rating of 108.5, throwing for 4,918 yards, 43 touchdowns, and just nine interceptions across all 17 games. He earned his second Pro Bowl nod and claimed his second Comeback Player of the Year award. Burrow’s leadership and precision passing has elevated the Bengals into winning ways — and back into the Top 10.

7. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson delivered his most complete season as a pro and arguably the most complete season as a NFL quarterback. He posted a staggering passer rating of 119.6, throwing for 4,172 yards, 41 touchdowns and just only 4 interceptions. On the ground, he added 915 rushing yards, proving once again he’s the league’s most dangerous dual threat. Selected to his fourth Pro Bowl and voted as first team All Pro in 2024, Jackson’s efficiency and dynamic makes him a perennial Top 10 lock.

6. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

By his own standards, Mahomes had a “down year” but he still threw for 3,928 yards, 26 touchdowns, and only 11 interceptions while also maintaining a 93.5 passing rating in 16 games. While Kansas City suffered a disappointing Super Bowl loss to the Eagles, Mahomes remains the league’s most gifted improviser and the quarterback no defense ever wants to face in January.

5. Myles Garrett, EDGE, Cleveland Browns

Garrett had a great 2024 campaign despite some of his numbers being lower than his 2023 season. According to PFF, he racked up 83 total pressures, had an overall grade of a 92.3 and had 14 sacks along with 3 forced fumbles. He also finished with a 92.8 passing rush grade in 2024. Garrett also received another Pro Bowl bid and was voted first team All Pro. Dominant on every snap, Garrett remains the premier pass rusher in the NFL and will remain in the Defensive Player of the Year conversations year in and year out.

4. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

Coming back from an injury prone 2023 season, Jefferson was better than ever in 2024. He hauled in 103 receptions for 1,533 yards and 10 touchdowns in 17 games, earning his fourth Pro Bowl and first team All Pro. His elite route-runnng, hands, and yards after catch ability makes him one of, if not the most complete receiver in the game.

3. Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Chase had a historic 2024 season, capturing the elusive Triple Crown by leading the league in receptions (127), receiving yards (1,708), and touchdowns (17). He was nearly impossible tho guard in man coverage and thrived in contested situations. Chase earned his fourth Pro Bowl nod and was voted first team All Pro on offense. In 2024, he put himself in the conversation as the NFL’s best receiver.

2. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

The 2024 NFL MVP put on a show all season long. Allen there for 3,731 yards, 28 touchdowns, and just six interceptions, which was a career low for Allen. He had a 101.4 passing rating and had 12 rushing touchdowns, which Allen was responsible for 40 total touchdowns. You could say that Allen was the Bills entire offense just by himself. A three-time Pro Bowler, his ability to extend plays and carry the offense makes him one of the most complete quarterbacks in football and arguably the best quarterback from the 2024 season.

1. Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

As much as this pains me to write, the top spot belongs to a running back for the first time in years — and deservedly so. In his first season with the Eagles, Barkley racked up 2,005 rushing yards on 345 carried and scored 15 touchdowns. He rushed for over 100 yards in 11 of 16 games, helped lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl title, was selected to his third Pro Bowl, first team All Pro, and earned Offensive Player of the Year honors.

Barkley reminded the football world that runnng backs still matter. With vision and explosiveness, he was the heartbeat of Philadelphia’s championship offense and carried them to the top — and the NFL’s top ranked player in 2025.

Final Thoughts

From quarterbacks rewriting the record books to defenders terrorizing backfields and receivers posting historic numbers, the 2025 NFL Top 100 is a celebration of resilience, talent and pure dominance. It’s Saquon Barkley — a throwback workhorse with modern explosiveness — who stands tall as the league’s most respected and impactful player.

And if these predictions hold true, this year’s Top 10 will be remembered for blending old-school grit with the new age pass heavy brilliance.