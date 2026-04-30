Predicting what the A.J. Brown-Patriots trade will look like come June 1

The New England Patriots are reportedly preparing for a potential trade that could reshape their receiver room after the release of Stefon Diggs.

The New England Patriots-Philadelphia Eagles trade rumors just won’t seem to simmer down. For a while it felt like an A.J. Brown trade was going to happen before the NFL Draft. Then one could have happened during the draft. Now it’s clear one is expected to be made after June 1. Doing this will lessen Brown’s cap hit and could save Philadelphia some money. There’s also no rush for the Patriots to jump at Brown.

They could like what they have in Romeo Doubs and not feel pressured to land Brown and add another expensive weapon to the offense. The Eagles seem fine holding onto Brown and the Patriots seem fine waiting. So when it does come time to finalize negotiations, here’s what I expect a Pats-Eagles trade for Brown to look like.

What New England would have to give up to land A.J. Brown

On the surface, this looks like the Patriots give up a lot for A.J. Brown, but the fact is, they get a third round pick out of it and essentially offload one of their four, sixth-round picks to sweeten the deal. The 2028 first round pick is what ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter said it could cost New England. The Eagles have made it clear they want a first round package deal for Brown and it feels less likely it’s a 2027 first round pick.

The Patriots should be less concerned with draft picks at this point when it comes to building their roster. Not to say they should trade away all of their picks and never draft. But they can take risks if it means landing a player that will improve this offense. This offense can’t lollygag after releasing Stefon Diggs.

As good as Doubs is, he’s not quite a No. 1 target yet. Brown is a proven No. 1 target that would give Drake Maye no excuses for bad performances. This trade makes too much sense and with the productive draft the Patriots had, should be what helps this team thrive in 2026.

Philadelphia will value draft picks over player compensation in a deal with the New England Patriots

Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Eagles traded up to draft Makai Lemon, traded for Dontayvion Wicks — and tacked on a one-year extension — and they still have DeVonta Smith. They have been making moves to presumably prepare for the 2026 season without Brown. They’ve more than replenished their receiver room and truthfully don’t have any glaring holes that need to be addressed via a trade so getting draft capital is the better move.

You have to take into account as well that the Eagles have been phenomenal when it comes to drafting over the last few years. They could benefit from young talent and gems scattered in the draft class. They could also use those same picks to land a star down the road. It’s why for the Eagles, the draft picks make more sense over a player swap.

Why the Patriots need A.J. Brown to return to the Super Bowl

New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

New England doesn’t have a No. 1 receiver and Brown would be that for them. They need a target for Maye to throw to in need. That’s the same role Diggs had for them. They don’t really have any glaring needs which is why if they have the chance to land an elite talent, they do it. I know Brown is getting older and may not be the same elite talent he was a few years ago. Fact is he’s a difference maker and the Patriots need difference makers.

The Patriots were able to win three playoff games to reach the Super Bowl last year, but when you look at how their offense looked in the NFL playoffs, you see why they need another receiver in the mix. They improved the offensive line which fell apart in the Super Bowl, but not having a receiver with 200 total yards in four games isn’t good.

Maye averaged 207 passing yards in the postseason after throwing for more than 4,300 yards and building an MVP campaign. If he has these same numbers with Brown then there’s a bigger problem brewing. That’s why trading for Brown is a no-brainer and why it could be the difference in another Super Bowl run or not.

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