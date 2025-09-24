Predicting when the Daniel Jones hype train will come to a screeching halt

Daniel Jones is riding an all-time high right now with the Indianapolis Colts. He’s playing the best football he’s played in his entire NFL career and has the Colts at 3-0 with a favorable stretch ahead that could make the Colts look like contenders in the AFC. Once upon a time, Anthony Richardson was supposed to be the face of the franchise and in a matter of months, Jones snatched the starting job from him and never looked back.

But there’s this looming feeling that Jones’ high will soon fade and he’ll come back down to earth, the question comes down to when will he revert back to the old version that ended up getting traded. The Colts have a stretch over the next four games that will be a good test for Jones if he’s truly turned over a new leaf in Indianapolis.

This has been a crazy run by Jones to start his time with the Colts but the flame is destined to die sooner rather than later. Here’s when I think Jones’ hot streak will end.

Daniel Jones time at the top isn’t ending anytime soon

I think Jones’ run with the Colts will linger for at least another month. The Los Angeles Chargers will be a good test, but truthfully, I don’t think their defense is good enough to contain Jones right now. With the Las Vegas Raiders, the Arizona Cardinals and then the Los Angeles Rams after that, Jones won’t see a tough defense for a while.

He should be good until he sees the Rams. They have the toughest defense the Colts will see to start the season aside from the Denver Broncos. The way Jones held his own against the Broncos, I’m convinced even the Rams might be able to bring him back down to earth. That said, Jones should be on a heater for the next few games.

This version of Jones doesn’t look like the Giants version. In New York, he looked like a broken quarterback; in Indianapolis, he looks like a true NFL starting quarterback, ready to make a name for himself. This version of Jones will continue to win and play at an elite level.

What does Daniel Jones’ hot start mean for 2025 season

Jones’ hot start with the Colts means Indianapolis just expedited their turnaround. They’re no longer a team that’s a quarterback away, they have their guy and he needs to make sure they reach the playoffs and possibly go on a run. They don’t need a deep run to make this season worth it, just getting to the playoffs is a plus.

In his NFL career, Jones has been to the playoffs just once in 2022 and he has a playoff win over the Minnesota Vikings. This feels like the season Jones will have some of that same magic again. The Colts are rolling and it’s clearly because of Jones. It’s hard to think Jones’ hot streak will come to an end.

Usually players like Jones fizzle out after a week or two, but the fact that he’s playing at an elite level three weeks into the season and a favorable stretch to continue this streak, he’s the answer the Colts have been waiting for. They went through Phillip Rivers, Matt Ryan, Carson Wentz and Anthony Richardson just to land with Jones. They couldn’t have imagined Jones was going to play this well, and now he’s given them hope. Hopefully it isn’t false hope and if it is, at least they’ll get to enjoy it a little bit longer.