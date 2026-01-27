Predicting where Chris Shula, Mike LaFleur and the Rams coaches will be hired

The Los Angeles Rams could have a completely new coaching staff by the time the 2026 season starts. Now that their season is officially over, teams that need new head coaches can ramp up their interview process with Chris Shula, Mike LaFleur and Nathan Scheelhaase, the three names that have garnered a lot of attention.

It’s fair to say that Sean McVay should already be doing his research on replacements. With three of his assistants set for a new job in the near future, let’s take a look at where they could possibly land. Shula and his defensive mind has put the Rams in consecutive playoff runs. LaFleur has commanded an offense that was one of the best in the NFL.

And Scheelhaase, well he’s the new shiny toy front offices are oozing over. Here’s where I think each of them will land in the coming weeks and final interviews start to take place.

Predicting where Chris Shula ends up ahead of 2026 season

Arizona Cardinals

It was tricky trying to place Shula. Partly because the current options aren’t really that exciting from a defensive perspective. The Cleveland Browns are the most intriguing but I feel like if they wanted a defensive guy that bad, they’d just promote Jim Schwartz. As for the Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills, it feels like they’re leaning toward offensive guys. That’s why I think if Shula doesn’t return to be defensive coordinator under McVay, he’ll end up in Arizona.

The Cardinals have had one of the worst defenses in the NFL for some time now and getting Shula in would do wonders to taking that young core and turning it into something. Walter Nolen and Will Johnson were drafted last year and they are the core of what Arizona’s defense could be.

Bringing in someone like Shula, who has turned the Rams’ young core into one of the league’s best, has to be appealing to the Cardinals’ front office. This feels like the best fit, considering Shula will be able to take this Arizona defense and make them more competitive than they’ve been.

Predicting where Mike LaFleur lands for his first head coaching job

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders need a lot of help, but in a way, they kind of remind me like the New England Patriots entering this year. They have some potential on offense and for a coach like LaFleur to be able to come in and draft his own quarterback, that should be extremely appealing as he’ll be tasked with making the Raiders good. Ashton Jeanty is a solid running back and Fernando Mendoza will likely land in Las Vegas in April.

All the Raiders would need to do is get active in improving the offensive line and then adding some perimeter threats as well. This feels like a good starting point for an offensive coordinator that has succeeded with Matthew Stafford.

Miami is an interesting spot too, I just don’t see Shula passing up the chance to draft his quarterback to inherit one like Tua Tagovailoa. The Raiders need a new coach and young face to reinvigorate this team. LaFleur feels like the perfect person to do that.

Predicting which team will turn Nathan Scheelhaase into the next Ben Johnson

Cleveland Browns

It’s truly crazy to say this, but the Cleveland Browns have to zero in on Rams pass game coordinator Nathan Scheelhaase at this point. Grant Udinski is out and the only person that would probably be remotely interested in a head coaching job with the Browns at this point is Scheelhaase. He has the potential to have a Ben Johnson level impact in Cleveland. A few things have to happen for that, though.

For one, Cleveland has to get out of its own way. The Browns have essentially been holding themselves back with bad front office decisions and player personnel problems. If they bring Scheelhaase on, Andrew Berry has to actually give Scheelhaase something to work with. Maybe this is the year you start with Shedeur Sanders and actually put weapons around him.

With the No. 6 pick, the Browns will have to wait and see what approach they’ll have. They should key in on receivers and offensive linemen. Scheelhaase won’t have any success if Berry doesn’t have a draft like last year where he pinpoints the talent deep in the draft.

It feels like nobody wants the Browns job which essentially means they take a reach with Scheelhaase or retread with Schwartz. Scheelhaase is more appealing and Cleveland will have to give him time to grow and succeed. Scheelhaase is a bit of a reach considering the state of the Browns, but it might just work.