Predicting where every Patriots free agent will sign this offseason

A dream 2025 season ended in heartbreak for the New England Patriots, as they made it but fell short in the Super Bowl. Fans might not want to hear this, but attention now turns to the offseason, where the Patriots will have difficult decisions to make as they attempt to get over the Super Bowl hump.

The Patriots have a good amount of cap space to work with, but also several key free agents worth keeping in mind. Here's a look at where each player might sign.

TE Austin Hooper

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Austin Hooper has spent each of the last two seasons with the Patriots and has been a valuable TE2 behind Hunter Henry. With that being said, both he and Henry are 31 years old. It'd make a lot of sense for the Patriots to go younger at the position. A team like the Los Angeles Chargers, however, could use a veteran behind standout tight end Oronde Gadsden II, making Hooper an ideal fit.

Where he'll sign: Chargers

OT Thayer Munford Jr.

The entire Patriots' offensive line is under contract, but Thayer Munford Jr., a backup offensive tackle who appeared in five games and started two this season, is a free agent. While the Pats could easily re-sign him, Munford could get more of an opportunity with the Cleveland Browns, a team that picked the 26-year-old up off of New England's practice squad this season and could use some offensive line help.

Where he'll sign: Browns

QB Tommy DeVito

Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The Patriots liked Tommy DeVito enough to claim him off waivers from the New York Giants and keep him around all year long as their third-string quarterback. DeVito will certainly hope to find a backup role elsewhere, but since he didn't play at all this season, he's likely looking at only third-string opportunities. The Patriots clearly like him, and with DeVito being a restricted free agent, there's every reason to believe he'll be back.

Where he'll sign: Patriots

OT Yasir Durant

Yasir Durant just spent his second stint with the Patriots, but he did not appear in a single game. He has not played in an NFL game since 2022. Valuing continuity, the Patriots have every reason to want him back in a reserve role, and Durant should want to be back as well.

Where he'll sign: Patriots

OT Vederian Lowe

Dec 15, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Vederian Lowe (59) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Vedarian Lowe is yet another reserve offensive lineman headed to free agency, but he played a far more prominent role than Munford and Durant, appearing in all 17 regular-season games and starting four. Lowe has as good a chance as any Patriots offensive free agent to land a starting role, and the Las Vegas Raiders, a team eager for offensive line help, could look to sign him.

Where he'll sign: Raiders

RB Deneric Prince

Deneric Prince is a talented 25-year-old running back who, simply put, does not have much of a role with the Patriots behind Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson. A team like the Houston Texans, without much depth beyond Woody Marks, given Joe Mixon's age and injury history, could be willing to take a chance on him.

Where he'll sign: Texans

TE Jack Westover

Jack Westover is listed as a tight end, but primarily found playing time as a fullback for the Patriots this season. He didn't do much, recording a total of one reception for no gain, but he could be versatile enough to see playing time at both positions, and he also appeared in 32 percent of the team's special teams snaps. There could be reason for New England to bring him back as a cheap jack of all trades type of player.

Where he'll sign: Patriots

EDGE K’Lavon Chaisson

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

K'Lavon Chaisson is arguably the best Patriots free agent available, and he'll likely be a player they'll try hardest to re-sign. Sure, he's far from flawless against the run, but Chaisson recorded 7.5 sacks and forced a pair of fumbles during the regular season, and he had a huge playoffs as well. At just 26 years of age, Chaisson proved to be a perfect fit with the Patriots and should still have a bit more room to continue to get better.

Where he'll sign: Patriots

DE Khyiris Tonga

Khyiris Tonga is another defensive player who broke out this season, but unlike Chaisson, he thrived against the run. He ranked 18th among 134 interior defensive linemen with a 74.3 grade against the run according to PFF, and he was rock-solid against the pass, too. He, obviously, is a player New England would love back, but the Pats can't pay everybody, and Tonga could fit nicely on a team like the Buffalo Bills that struggled mightily against the run in 2025.

Where he'll sign: Bills

S Jaylinn Hawkins

Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Jaylinn Hawkins is yet another breakout defender who will look to get paid this offseason. He ranked fifth among 98 safeties with an 82.4 PFF grade, and he was particularly impressive against the run. He proved to be a perfect fit in one of the league's best secondaries and is a guy the Patriots should be eager to re-sign. Again, they won't re-sign everyone, but Hawkins should be one of their top priorities.

Where he'll sign: Patriots

LB Jack Gibbens

Jack Gibbens only started in eight of the 17 regular-season games he appeared in, but he appeared in 49 percent of the Patriots' defensive snaps and set career highs with eight tackles for loss and three QB hits. He provided too much value in a rotational role that the Patriots just cannot let him walk. A new deal might require giving him a bit more run, but this is a player they should want back.

Where he'll sign: Patriots

CB Alex Austin

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Alex Austin's third year with the Patriots was arguably his best, as he appeared in a career-high 12 games and recorded his first double-digit tackle season. At just 24 years old, why would the Patriots let him go now, especially while he's a restricted free agent? He provides decent depth in the secondary, should do so for rather cheap, and has room to grow, too.

Where he'll sign: Patriots

DT Jaquelin Roy

Jaquelin Roy impressed in a small sample size in 2024 with the Patriots, recording a pair of sacks and 17 tackles in six games despite only playing in 35 percent of the defensive snaps. He missed substantial time with a foot injury, though, and he has spent this season on IR as well. Roy has clear upside, but his recent injury history makes him a tough player to roster. A team like the New York Jets that can afford to take a low-risk swing and has room to give Roy playing time on their defensive line, makes sense as a fit.

Where he'll sign: Jets

DL Isaiah Iton

Isaiah Iton didn't play a single game with the Patriots this season, and he hasn't made a single appearance in his NFL career, so it's admittedly tough to project where he'll end up. The fact that he's an ERFA, though, gives the Patriots a clear path to re-sign him, and since they liked him enough to keep him around this season, why shouldn't they give the 24-year-old a look in 2026 as well?

Where he'll sign: Patriots