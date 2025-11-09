Predicting which NFL trade deadline additions will pay off the biggest in their debuts

Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson have the most pressure to immediately impact the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday as the new faces on the roster via the NFL trade deadline. Jerry Jones delivered on his promise to make sure his Cowboys were competitive to an extent, but it’s probably too little too late for them to have a real impact this year. It also may take more than a game or two for them to get their footing with their new team.

That said, there are quite a few players that moved around at the deadline that should have an immediate impact with their new team. Here’s who we think will have the biggest debuts on their new teams.

Jaelan Phillips, Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles desperately need help on the defensive line, which is why Jaelan Phillips’ addition is going to pay dividends for the Eagles this season. It’s also why I expect him to have a big debut. A lot of times, landing with a new team brings out a rejuvenated side of players, and I can see Phillips feeling motivated to get to his pre-Achilles injury self in Philadelphia.

The Eagles defense hasn’t been as scary as it was a year ago so I can see the Eagles finding out exactly what they have in Phillips. He should get some good opportunities to shine and since the pressure off the edge has been an issue for Philly, with the offensive line’s focus on the interior, that could open Phillips up for a big game.

The Green Bay Packers have been wildly inconsistent, so if there’s any team that Phillips could blow up on it would be the Packers. He’s got a lot to prove and certainly a lot to prove with a team that needs him badly.

Sauce Gardner, Indianapolis Colts

It’s something about being on winning teams that can bring the best out of players and Sauce Gardner has every reason to revive the version of himself from his rookie season, in Indianapolis. The Colts need help in the secondary, and I feel like Gardner will want to make a statement in his first Colts game.

Gardner hasn’t really been the lockdown corner that he was when he was drafted and now he has more reason than ever to get back to his old form. The Colts will play Atlanta in the NFL’s first game in Germany and with how inconsistent Michael Penix Jr. has been, I wouldn’t be surprised if he takes advantage. The Colts are fresh off a loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers, they have every reason to play with an edge and that starts with the energy Gardner brings to this team.

Quinnen Williams, Dallas Cowboys

Quinnen Williams’ job might be more important than Kenny Clark’s was when he arrived in Dallas, which is why he’s destined to prove Jerry Jones right to trade for him. The Cowboys gave up a lot to make sure their run defense doesn’t hold them back. While it might be too little, too late, it doesn’t mean he can’t prove why he was a high priority.

Dallas has the Las Vegas Raiders this week and though Ashton Jeanty hasn’t been the most elite running back it will give the Cowboys and Williams a good test. The Cowboys defense has been horrible all year and they were smart to invest on that side of the ball at the deadline. The next step is to see what they actually have in Williams.

The big thing with Williams is he’s been largely healthy throughout his NFL career, which is huge for an injured Cowboys team. He’ll have the chance to flex his worth. This season he already has three forced fumbles and a sack. I expect him to make his presence known early and often against the Raiders.