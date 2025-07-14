Whenever Jauan Jennings gets a chance, he seems to make the most of it. The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver posted career bests in catches (77), yards (975) and touchdowns (6) in 2024, and appears set for an even bigger role in 2025... if he's still on the team. Jennings is entering the final year of his contract, and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that if he doesn't get an extension, he wants to be traded.

This seems like a no-brainer for the Niners — pay the man! With Brandon Aiyuk still recovering from a torn ACL, and Deebo Samuel now a member of the Washington Commanders, I don't know why the Niners wouldn't give Jennings, their presumed No. 1 target in 2025, an extension.

But I don't know why a lot of teams do a lot of things. If they do elect to trade Jennings, here's what the receiver room would look like to start 2025 with Aiyuk still sidelined. It's a little scary, 49ers fans. Don't say I didn't warn you.

Projected 49ers wide receiver depth chart if they trade Jauan Jennings

Player Position Ricky Pearsall WR1 Demarcus Robinson WR2 Jordan Watkins WR3 Jacob Cowing WR4

Like I said... it gets a little scary, quickly. Demarcus Robinson was a nice offseason pickup and Pearsall looked really promising to end the season, but this isn't the group that a real contender should have in its receiver room. Watkins was promising at camp by all accounts — but he should be a nice luxury the team can develop, rather than an important part of its offense off the bat.

George Kittle would play an even bigger role with Jennings traded

Granted, the wide receiver room doesn't include the Niners' best pass-catcher, tight end George Kittle, which is obviously important to remember. Still, even with Kittle in the mix, there's just not enough talent for Brock Purdy to spread the field with if the team elects to trade Jennings.

Whether or not you think Jauan Jennings is a true WR1, the options are either him or a player who definitely isn't a WR1. John Lynch doesn't need to make this complicated; give Jennings his money and have a real wide receiver room to start 2025, and then a potentially good one when Aiyuk comes back.