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A quick guide to pronouncing the top names in the 2026 NFL Draft

Vega Ioane's name is so tricky to pronounce, he's shortened his first name to help out.
ByAlicia de Artola|
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Olaivavega Ioane
Olaivavega Ioane | Cooper Neill/GettyImages

The NFL Draft brings a bunch of new names into the picture for pro football fans. And some of those new names feel designed to trip you up. Sometimes the names are just unfamiliar and more simple to say than you realize. Some of them are actual tongue twisters.

Either way, it helps to know exactly how to say the name of the player your team just drafted. That's certainly better than finding out years later everyone has been pronouncing it wrong. (See: Etienne, Travis)

So here's a look at how to pronounce the names of all the top prospects on FanSided's Interactive Big Board.

We can start with the real tough ones, like Vega Ioane, whose actual name is Olaivavega Ioane. He goes by Vega for the simplicity.

How to pronounce Vega Ioane

Oh-LIE-va-VENG-uh or VENG-uh YO-wahn-ay

Like a lot of Polynesian names, this one is actually easier than it looks, you just have to know the right pronunciation patterns. In Tongan and other Polynesian languages, the g actually represents a sound that's more like ng. That's why Samoan Tua Tagovailoa's name is TUNG-oh-vai-LOW-ah instead of TAG-oh-vai-LOW-ah.

It's the same for Vega. Just turn the g into an ng and you're golden.

Here's the ultimate tip for the rest of Ioane's name, and most Polynesian names really: Break it down by focusing on the consonant + vowel combinations and find the rhythm. O-lai-va-ve-ga Io-a-ne (for the io, think about how you'd say those letters together ee-oh. Then speed it up and see how quickly you get to something that sounds much more like yo). Once you're down to two-letter chunks, it's much easier to work. That's five beats for the first name and three for the last. Oh-lie-va-veng-a Yo-wahn-ay.

We see this with Francis Mauigoa's name as well.

How to pronounce Francis Mauigoa

FRAN-sis mow-ee-NO-uh

There are a lot of vowels in that name so it looks intimidating, but it's still all about breaking down the sounds into chunks and finding that beat.

So we get: Mau-i-go-a. Then we remember that the g becomes more like an ng. With four beats it's mow-ee-no-uh.

The importance of simply saying all the letters doesn't just extend to Polynesians. Max Iheanachor, the Nigerian-American coming out of Arizona State, is another good example.

How to pronounce Max Iheanachor

MAX ee-HA-nuh-chore

With these long names, the best way is always to just slow down. Iheanachor isn't hard to say if you're taking stock of all the letters, much like you need to do with Polynesian names: i-hea-na-chor. With the long-e sound at the front and the hea blended down, we get ee-ha-nah-chore.

It may be easier to think of it like this: ee-hana-chore.

There are other names that can trip people up. We've got a full top 50 pronunciation guide for you here:

NFL Draft pronunciation guide for 2026

Player

Pronunciation

CJ Allen

C-J AL-un

David Bailey

DAY-vid BAY-lee

Rueben Bain Jr.

ROO-ben BANE

Caleb Banks

KAY-leb BANKS

Chris Bell

KRIS BELL

Chase Bisontis

CHASE bih-SAHN-tiss

Denzel Boston

den-ZELL BOSS-tun

Chris Brazzell II

KRIS brah-ZELL

Brandon Cisse

BRAN-duhn See-say

KC Concepcion

K-C con-SEPP-see-own

Omar Cooper Jr.

OH-mar KOO-per

Mansoor Delane

man-SOOR duh-LANE

Caleb Downs

KAY-leb DOWNS

Spencer Fano

SPEN-ser FAH-no

Keldric Faulk

KELL-drick FALK

Monroe Freeling

mun-RO FREE-ling

Colton Hood

KOHL-tun HOOD

Cashius Howell

CASH-us HOW-ull

Lee Hunter

LEE HUN-ter

Max Iheanachor

MAX ee-HAH-nuh-chore

Vega Ioane

VENG-uh YO-wahn-ay

Chris Johnson

KRIS JON-sun

Makai Lemon

muh-KAI LEM-un

Caleb Lomu

KAY-leb LO-moo

Jeremiyah Love

jer-uh-MY-uh LOVE

Francis Mauigoa

FRAN-sis mow-ee-NO-uh

Jermod McCoy

JUR-mahd mack-COY

Kayden McDonald

KAY-den mack-DON-uld

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

Ee-MAN-you-el mick-NEEL-wahr-in

Fernando Mendoza

fer-NAN-doh men-DOH-zah

Akheem Mesidor

ah-KEEM ME-sih-door

Blake Miller

BLAYK MILL-er

Christen Miller

KRIS-ten MILL-er

TJ Parker

T-J PAR-ker

D'Angelo Ponds

dee-AN-juh-loh PONDS

Emmanuel Pregnon

ee-MAN-yoo-el PREG-non

Kadyn Proctor

KAY-dun PROK-ter

Arvell Reese

are-VELL REECE

Kenyon Sadiq

KEN-yun sah-DEEK

Keionte Scott

kee-ON-tay SKOTT

Ty Simpson

TIE SIMP-sun

Treydan Stukes

TRAY-dan STOOKS

Sonny Styles

SUN-ee STYLES

Carnell Tate

car-NELL TATE

Avieon Terrell

AY-vee-on tuh-RELL

Dillon Thieneman

DIL-un THEE-nuh-mun

R Mason Thomas

R-MAY-sun TOM-us

Jordyn Tyson

JOR-dun TY-sun

Peter Woods

PEE-ter WOODS

Zion Young

ZY-on YUNG

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