A quick guide to pronouncing the top names in the 2026 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft brings a bunch of new names into the picture for pro football fans. And some of those new names feel designed to trip you up. Sometimes the names are just unfamiliar and more simple to say than you realize. Some of them are actual tongue twisters.
Either way, it helps to know exactly how to say the name of the player your team just drafted. That's certainly better than finding out years later everyone has been pronouncing it wrong. (See: Etienne, Travis)
So here's a look at how to pronounce the names of all the top prospects on FanSided's Interactive Big Board.
We can start with the real tough ones, like Vega Ioane, whose actual name is Olaivavega Ioane. He goes by Vega for the simplicity.
How to pronounce Vega Ioane
Oh-LIE-va-VENG-uh or VENG-uh YO-wahn-ay
Like a lot of Polynesian names, this one is actually easier than it looks, you just have to know the right pronunciation patterns. In Tongan and other Polynesian languages, the g actually represents a sound that's more like ng. That's why Samoan Tua Tagovailoa's name is TUNG-oh-vai-LOW-ah instead of TAG-oh-vai-LOW-ah.
It's the same for Vega. Just turn the g into an ng and you're golden.
Here's the ultimate tip for the rest of Ioane's name, and most Polynesian names really: Break it down by focusing on the consonant + vowel combinations and find the rhythm. O-lai-va-ve-ga Io-a-ne (for the io, think about how you'd say those letters together ee-oh. Then speed it up and see how quickly you get to something that sounds much more like yo). Once you're down to two-letter chunks, it's much easier to work. That's five beats for the first name and three for the last. Oh-lie-va-veng-a Yo-wahn-ay.
We see this with Francis Mauigoa's name as well.
How to pronounce Francis Mauigoa
FRAN-sis mow-ee-NO-uh
There are a lot of vowels in that name so it looks intimidating, but it's still all about breaking down the sounds into chunks and finding that beat.
So we get: Mau-i-go-a. Then we remember that the g becomes more like an ng. With four beats it's mow-ee-no-uh.
The importance of simply saying all the letters doesn't just extend to Polynesians. Max Iheanachor, the Nigerian-American coming out of Arizona State, is another good example.
How to pronounce Max Iheanachor
MAX ee-HA-nuh-chore
With these long names, the best way is always to just slow down. Iheanachor isn't hard to say if you're taking stock of all the letters, much like you need to do with Polynesian names: i-hea-na-chor. With the long-e sound at the front and the hea blended down, we get ee-ha-nah-chore.
It may be easier to think of it like this: ee-hana-chore.
There are other names that can trip people up. We've got a full top 50 pronunciation guide for you here:
NFL Draft pronunciation guide for 2026
Player
Pronunciation
CJ Allen
C-J AL-un
David Bailey
DAY-vid BAY-lee
Rueben Bain Jr.
ROO-ben BANE
Caleb Banks
KAY-leb BANKS
Chris Bell
KRIS BELL
Chase Bisontis
CHASE bih-SAHN-tiss
Denzel Boston
den-ZELL BOSS-tun
Chris Brazzell II
KRIS brah-ZELL
Brandon Cisse
BRAN-duhn See-say
KC Concepcion
K-C con-SEPP-see-own
Omar Cooper Jr.
OH-mar KOO-per
Mansoor Delane
man-SOOR duh-LANE
Caleb Downs
KAY-leb DOWNS
Spencer Fano
SPEN-ser FAH-no
Keldric Faulk
KELL-drick FALK
Monroe Freeling
mun-RO FREE-ling
Colton Hood
KOHL-tun HOOD
Cashius Howell
CASH-us HOW-ull
Lee Hunter
LEE HUN-ter
Max Iheanachor
MAX ee-HAH-nuh-chore
Vega Ioane
VENG-uh YO-wahn-ay
Chris Johnson
KRIS JON-sun
Makai Lemon
muh-KAI LEM-un
Caleb Lomu
KAY-leb LO-moo
Jeremiyah Love
jer-uh-MY-uh LOVE
Francis Mauigoa
FRAN-sis mow-ee-NO-uh
Jermod McCoy
JUR-mahd mack-COY
Kayden McDonald
KAY-den mack-DON-uld
Emmanuel McNeil-Warren
Ee-MAN-you-el mick-NEEL-wahr-in
Fernando Mendoza
fer-NAN-doh men-DOH-zah
Akheem Mesidor
ah-KEEM ME-sih-door
Blake Miller
BLAYK MILL-er
Christen Miller
KRIS-ten MILL-er
TJ Parker
T-J PAR-ker
D'Angelo Ponds
dee-AN-juh-loh PONDS
Emmanuel Pregnon
ee-MAN-yoo-el PREG-non
Kadyn Proctor
KAY-dun PROK-ter
Arvell Reese
are-VELL REECE
Kenyon Sadiq
KEN-yun sah-DEEK
Keionte Scott
kee-ON-tay SKOTT
Ty Simpson
TIE SIMP-sun
Treydan Stukes
TRAY-dan STOOKS
Sonny Styles
SUN-ee STYLES
Carnell Tate
car-NELL TATE
Avieon Terrell
AY-vee-on tuh-RELL
Dillon Thieneman
DIL-un THEE-nuh-mun
R Mason Thomas
R-MAY-sun TOM-us
Jordyn Tyson
JOR-dun TY-sun
Peter Woods
PEE-ter WOODS
Zion Young
ZY-on YUNG
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