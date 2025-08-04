Quinn Ewers can justify lost $3 million in Dolphins preseason opener

Apparently, Quinn Ewers took quite the discount to turn pro after last college football season. There are rumors circulating that he could have made around $4 million to transfer from Texas to another school. One of those schools could have been Miami. But even if Ewers is making 25 percent of the money backing up Tua Tagovailoa for the Miami Dolphins than being about The U, this is no big deal.

I may not be high on the Dolphins at all this season, but I am optimistic about what Ewers could become while learning from Mike McDaniel in Miami. He may be behind Tagovailoa and former first-round bust Zach Wilson on their depth chart, but Ewers can show everybody and their brother that he does belong in the NFL by carving up the Chicago Bears during the first preseason game of his pro career.

Miami will play its first of three preseason games this summer at Chicago on Sunday afternoon. Given that starters rarely play in the first preseason game of the summer, Ewers can start by showing to everyone that he has the brighter NFL future over the fading former BYU star Wilson. With the Bears regularly being everyone's favorite offseason champions, this is such a great opportunity for Ewers!

Of course, he must wait until he hits NFL free agency in 2029 to recoup that cash, but whatever, man.

Quinn Ewers has to make the most of his opportunities in the preseason

Again, his NFL salary is set. Ewers will be under contract with the Dolphins for the next four years at around $1 million. It is the price to pay to be a fallen former college football star who stumbled all the way to the seventh round. I believe 12 quarterbacks were taken ahead of him this past spring. Then again, was Brock Purdy not a former seventh-round pick? Look at Mr. Irrelevant entering year four!

Of course, Purdy's mega deal does not kick in until the 2026 NFL season, but that is not the point. The point is he did earn a massive second contract after getting paid pennies on the dollar as the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Iowa State by the San Francisco 49ers. Not only was Ewers the better college player over Purdy, but he has the better skill set over the 49ers' starting quarterback.

What I am getting at is because Purdy made the most of his opportunities, in a quarterbacking situation not too dissimilar to what Ewers may experience in Miami, he earned endorsements and notoriety to offset the fact he was the last player taken in his draft class. There is money to be had for Ewers is he plays well, but he must get on the field first and make something happen for the Dolphins.

If Ewers can get a sweet kombucha tea deal out of high school out of Ohio State, he can do anything.