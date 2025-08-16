Quinn Ewers might’ve saved his Dolphins shot with preseason performance vs. Lions

The Miami Dolphins are looked at in a negative light, considering they missed the playoffs last year and their training camp practice reports have been nothing to write home about. Their first preseason game against the Chicago Bears was rough, and one of the big underperformers was rookie quarterback Quinn Ewers. The former Texas Longhorns quarterback completed just 5-of-18 pass attempts for 91 yards, but he notably turned the ball twice on two turnovers.

Given that Ewers is a seventh-round draft pick, he doesn't necessarily have the benefit of the doubt to secure a roster spot. But a good performance would do wonders. Luckily for him, that happened on Saturday.

In the Dolphins' 24-17 win over the Detroit Lions, Ewers entered in relief of Zach Wilson, but he threw for 116 yards and two touchdowns while completing 11-of-17 pass attempts.

Quinn Ewers has much-needed bounce back performance vs. Lions to help odds of making Dolphins roster

In the game, Ewers showed off his connection with rookie and former rival at Oklahoma, Theo Wease Jr. In the third quarter, Ewers connected with Wease on a 15-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 14-14. Then, in the fourth quarter, Ewers connected with Wease again, rolling left and connecting on an eight-yard touchdown pass.

Dolphins rookie QB Quinn Ewers now has thrown two TDs today to Theo Wease Jr.

pic.twitter.com/Ujxlw5zeZK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 16, 2025

This was just the kind of outing that Ewers needed. If he had a similar outing like he had against the Bears last week, there would have been serious questions as to whether he'd make the roster or not.

While Ewers had a strong outing, he didn't do enough to win the primary backup quarterback job. Wilson didn't have as productive of a performance as Ewers, but he was still solid. Wilson completed15-of-23 pass attempts for 151 yards and a touchdown.

The buzz throughout training camp was that wilson was one of the top performers on the offensive side of the ball. He did enough to definitely not hurt hischances.

But for Ewers, he did show the promise as an NFL quarterback like he's had in his collegiate career. Given the rough injury history of Tagovailoa, it's imperative that the team keeps multiple quarterbacks on the roster. Ewers may have done enough to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.