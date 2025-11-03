Quinn Ewers needs his shot faster than even the Dolphins are willing to give it

The Miami Dolphins are realizing how volatile the situation around Tua Tagovailoa is this year, and why a change is imminent. According to Dolphins reporter Joe Schad, the Dolphins could be looking at turning to one of Tagovailoa’s backups if he doesn’t start to turn this team around. This isn’t about making the playoffs or even contending in the AFC East anymore. This is about proving he is still the franchise quarterback they drafted him to be.

"There is a chance now that the Dolphins replace Tua Tagovailoa as quarterback. He is now playing to keep his job... If this continues do not be surprised later in the season if they go to one of his backups." - Ian Rap on NFL Network — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) November 2, 2025

Frankly, there doesn’t need to be much discussion around it. They drafted Quinn Ewers for a reason and signed Zach Wilson as an option only if necessary. Now feels more necessary than ever. Truthfully, the Dolphins have to give Ewers a real chance before they turn to Wilson, though. The way the Dolphins season is going, they need to find out if their rookie is good enough to build around.

Wilson isn’t going to show them anything they don't already know, but Ewers could be the blessing in disguise that makes this season worth finishing for Miami. If Tagovailoa has to play for his job, chances are he’s probably already lost it. The Dolphins now have to decide why Ewers is the better option over Wilson.

Quinn Ewers should finally get his chance to prove why his seventh-round slide was disrespectful

Disregard what Ewers did this preseason and disregard anything he’s done in relief for Tagovailoa this season. Think of Ewers finally getting to start an NFL game when it happens as a clean slate. That’s how we should be evaluating him when he gets his shot. That’s also how he should be treating that opportunity if it comes.

It was thought Ewers was in the best situation of any of the rookies drafted this year because there wasn’t urgency to get him on the field this year, but that's since been proven incorrect. While Tagovailoa has been healthy this year, his inconsistency on the field tells another story.

The Dolphins need to find some quarterback answers quickly. With how desperate teams are to find their future star quarterback, if Ewers gets a chance to play and looks like a player the Dolphins can build around, it could prompt a team like the Cleveland Browns or New Orleans Saints to go after Tagovailoa, hoping a change of scenery brings the best out of him.

That only works if Ewers proves his doubters wrong and shows why he left Texas to declare for the NFL Draft. In his two seasons as the starting quarterback for the Longhorns, he led them to consecutive College Football Playoff semifinals appearances. While he didn’t look as strong as some of the other quarterbacks in his class, he proved there’s something worth developing.

With Chris Greer out and Mike McDaniel seemingly coaching his final games, this season is a lost cause. But it doesn’t have to be a complete waste if they can figure out at least some direction in the near future.

Tua Tagovailoa’s struggles bring up grim past as Dolphins are at a crossroads

Once upon a time, Tagovailoa felt targeted by former Dolphins coach Brian Flores. According to Tagovailoa, Flores verbally attacked him at the time, and Tua said it shattered his confidence. I’m not saying what Flores said was right, if it was true, nor was it warranted. That said, Flores might have seen some of those inconsistencies coming back then.

Those inconsistencies are now marring his NFL career. Those same struggles he had back then are creeping back and it’s affecting his play once again. It’s no surprise that Tagovailoa is under scrutiny as he’s had a terrible 2025 season. He leads the NFL with 11 interceptions this year and has just two wins.

Though the Dolphins did lose Tyreek Hill to injury, this team’s problems stem from the quarterback position. Benching Tagovailoa is the short term answer, but until they figure out the best replacement, they won’t ever move on from this lost season. Ewers may not be the long term answer, but he could bail them out.

