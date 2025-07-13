Quinshon Judkins arrest just the latest in a long line of bad Browns choices

Cleveland Browns rookie Quinshon Judkins was arrested on Saturday on misdemeanor domestic battery charges. Per the Fort Lauderdale Police Department Media Relations Unit, "Police Officers responded to the 1500 block of West Cypress Creek Road in reference to a delayed battery. Officers arrived on scene and spoke with the victim...The officers made contact with the suspect and placed him into custody." The suspect has since been confirmed as Judkins, who was held overnight.

The Browns are reportedly aware of Judkins arrest and are collecting more details. The NFL has declined further comment but will surely investigate the matter when more details become available. The Browns second-round pick is unfortunately just another example in a long line of Cleveland players interaction with law enforcement.

Quinshon Judkins arrest reflects poorly on the Browns

In 2024, Browns defensive tackle Mike Hall was placed on the commissioner's exempt list for domestic violence charges. In 2023, defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey was released in part due to misdemeanor assault charges that were eventually dropped. Then, of course, there is Deshaun Watson, who was accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of massage therapists.

These crimes are all heinous of course, and the Browns (like most NFL teams) are forced to judge character on the fly during the draft and free-agency process. No team bats 1.000 on all of these decisions, but the Browns have a habit of making the wrong choices. This should not be happening over and over again, and whether Judkins is innocent or guilty doesn't eliminate the distraction that his arrest will undoubtedly cause.

What's next for the Browns and Quinshon Judkins?

Judkins is likely to be placed on the exempt list as the league investigates this matter, as most players typically are. If Judkins is found not guilty, then perhaps he'll be back on the field by training camp. Yet, he hasn't even signed his rookie contract just yet, as second-round picks are fighting for more guaranteed money. Judkins arrest won't help in that regard, either.

The Browns rookie was slotted to back up starting running back Jerome Ford this season and receive a bulk of third-down opportunities. There's a reason Cleveland reached for a second-round running back, and it's because their depth is lacking after losing Nick Chubb in free agency. The Browns don't have much of an answer at quarterback this season, either, which puts more pressure on the running game to deliver. Without Judkins, that could be a problem.

More importantly, the Browns reputation also takes a hit with Judkins arrest. However they judge and develop players isn't working, and that is something they will have to reckon with.