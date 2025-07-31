Raiders grant Kolton Miller's biggest wish

On Wednesday night, the Las Vegas Raiders made Kolton Miller's dream a reality. The longest tenured member of the Silver and Black is now back on course to be a Raider for life. Miller and the Raiders were in the midst of a contract dispute in the early months of the new league year. A regime change played its part in contractural uncertainty for the standout left tackle out of UCLA moving forward.

Not to say that it got particularly nasty, but it was not a guarantee that both parties would reach an agreement. Fortunately for both the Raiders and Miller, we have ourselves a deal, man! Miller has reportedly agreed to a three-year, $66 million extension to stay with the Raiders. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that $42.5 million of that $66 million contract shall be fully-guaranteed money.

Miller was the former No. 15 overall pick by the Raiders out of UCLA way back in the 2018 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 109 games for them, starting 107 of them at left tackle. Although he has never been a Pro Bowl performer, Miller quickly emerged as a focal point anybody coaching the Raiders could trust along the offensive line. Clearly, Pete Carroll and John Spytek saw that right away, too.

As it stands now, Miller will now be under contract with the Raiders through the 2028 NFL season.

The #Raiders and left tackle Kolton Miller have reached agreement on a three-year, $66M contract extension with $42.5M guaranteed, per sources.



The longest-tenured Raider now in long-term plans of new regime. pic.twitter.com/QZqUa7kvle — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 31, 2025

Miller said many weeks ago back in June that he wanted "to be a Raider for life." His wish was granted!

Kolton Miller in the final year of his contract with the #Raiders:



“I want to be a Raider for life.” 🏴‍☠️



The longest-tenured player on the roster—and still the heart of this O-line. #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/NZGhRkuzIB — Taylor Rocha (@TaylorRochaTV) June 10, 2025

I will now unpack why this is the latest savvy move the Raiders have made under their new regime.

Kolton Miller extension helps solidify Las Vegas Raiders in the trenches

Even though the Raiders are likely heading toward another last-place finish in the deep AFC West, they should be chipping away at their win/loss deficit this year. The offseason additions of Carroll, Spytek, offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, quarterback Geno Smith and first-round running back Ashton Jeanty are all acquisitions I like. The same applies to Miller and Maxx Crosby's extensions.

While ownership continues to be something I cannot trust with this franchise, the Raiders seem to have made more good moves than bad ones over the last several months. This does not include the fantastic draft pick of Brock Bowers in the first round out of Georgia at tight end two years ago. The Raiders still have to build a winning culture, but having savvy veterans like Miller bought in is massive.

Ultimately, you want guys who want to be a part of your team. The fact that I have an impossible time seeing Crosby and now Miller playing for anybody else now tells me that. Not everyone has the same experience playing for a franchise, but you can tell that the good significantly outweighs the bad for both of them in Las Vegas. My biggest concern is Carroll wants to win now, as he is in his mid-70s...

The Raiders extending Miller before the season even starts gives the even more positive momentum.