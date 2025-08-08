Raiders needed just 1 preseason game to force Pete Carroll into hand-wringing decision

The new-look Las Vegas Raiders made their preseason debut on Thursday night, and it was fitting that Pete Carroll's first game as head coach came against his former squad, the Seattle Seahawks. This is the preseason, so the final score didn't necessarily count. These games allow the coaching staffs to evaluate their rosters and pick the 53 players to take part in the first game of the regular season.

When it comes to the quarterbacks, Geno Smith is the undisputed starter for the Raiders. But when it comes to the QB2 job, one player made a case to get the role ahead of a veteran. That is sixth-round rookie Cam Miller, who outperformed Aidan O'Connell. If he keeps it up, he could very well win the primary backup quarterback job.

Cam Miller makes strong first impression in first preseason game over Aidan O'Connell

with every new regime for a sports team, they want to bring in their own players. O'Connell wasn't selected by Carroll or general manager John Spytek. Rather, he was selected by Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels in 2023. So, there is really no loyalty from Carroll and Spytek to hand him the QB2 role.

Miller was picked by Carroll and Spytek, and he did a solid job in limited playing time.

Smith only played in one series for the Raiders, completing one-of-three throws for 15 yards. From there, O'Connell took over and had some mixed results.

In the first half, O'Connell threw two interceptions in two of his first four drives of the game. The first interception came with the Raiders trailing 7-0. O'Connell heaved his arm back and threw a deep pass along the left sidelines to wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. The thing is, the football was underthrown, and it allowed cornerback Josh Jobe to haul in the interception.

Aidan O’Connell throw of the year 🤯

pic.twitter.com/TzqJvYkoFk — Tristan (@TristanHuyett) August 8, 2025

O'Connell's second interception arrived with the team trailing 13-3 in the second quarter. O'Connell tried to connect with wide receiver Alex Bachman. But Seahawks cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett read the play perfectly, and jumped in front of Bachman to pick off the pass.

O'Connell went 18-for-30 with 205 yards, one touchdown,and the aforementioned two interceptions.

Miller entered the game in the fourth quarter, and orchestrated two scoring drives. On his very first drive of the game, the rookie connected with wide receiver Shedrick Jackson for a 41-yard touchdown.

The rookie Cam Miller delivers a TD to Shedrick Jackson after the pump fake 🎯



LVvsSEA on @NFLNetwork

Watch live out-of-market preseason games on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/SgrkgxVvMA — NFL (@NFL) August 8, 2025

Then, on his final drive of the game, he led the team to a game-tying field goal on eight-plays. On the final drive, Miller led the offense on a five-play, 31-yard drive, which ended on Daniel Carlson's 55-yard field goal getting blocked.

Miller ended the game, completing six of seven pass attempts for 76 yards and a touchdown. The rookie did a solid job, and he caught the attention of Carroll in the process.

"We knew that he would get the chance in the fourth quarter to do this and he did a terrific job. I'm so proud of him for hanging in there through all those situations," Carroll said, h/t The Sporting News. "Really, credit to him and the guys that made the catches."

There are still two games left, and if Miller keeps it up, Carroll may have no choice but to demote O'Connell to third-string, or let him walk altogether.