Raiders' plan for an immediate Pete Carroll turnaround is backfiring spectacularly

Las Vegas is a city built on the idea that one big bet can change the complexion of a person's entire future. That's one reason why the Raiders felt comfortable making a large wager on new head coach Pete Carroll's ability to turn around their franchise. Unfortunately for fans in Sin City, that bet looks like a potential disaster after the team's ugly loss to the Chargers in Week 2.

Proponents of Carroll will quickly point out the team's overall record of 1-1 as a sign that it's far too early to panic. No team should receive too much credit for knocking off the moribund Patriots. The higher-ups in Las Vegas hired Carroll with the idea that the 74-year-old head coach could get them right back to the playoffs in 2025.

The Raiders doubled down on that philosophy by spending its first-round draft pick on Ashton Jeanty. The former Boise State star was the consensus No. 1 running back in the draft, but selecting him with the No. 6 overall pick was a risky move for a team that had a lot of important roster holes to fill.

It's safe to assume the Raiders expected Jeanty to be a transcendent talent at the tailback position. The harsh reality of his only averaging 2.7 yards per carry through two games is hitting the franchise like a ton of bricks. They need Jeanty to play like an All-Pro to justify the draft capital they used to acquire him. Currently, he's playing like a below-average starter for a team that wants to try to make the postseason immediately.

So what can the Raiders do now?

The unfortunate reality for the Raiders is that they don't have a lot of optionality available to them in the immediate future. Jeanty is going to be their No. 1 running back this season as long as he stays healthy. The investment in him is far too great to pull the plug on him during his rookie campaign.

Carroll is locked into a multi-year contract despite his advanced age. That means he will continue to pound the table for win-now acquisitions as long as he's in charge. It's key for the front office to take a longer view of their path towards realistic playoff contention in future offseasons.

As it stands, the Raiders will need to maintain their current path this season while hoping for better results. It's reasonable to think Jeanty's performance will improve as he adjusts to the challenges of NFL defenses. If not, the combination fo drafting him at No. 6 and hiring Carroll as the team's head coach could sink Las Vegas for years to come.