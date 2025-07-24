Raiders risking much more than money with controversial Christian Wilkins release

The Las Vegas Raiders just made one of the most shocking moves of the offseason, releasing star defensive tackle Christian Wilkins after he completed just one year of the five-year, $110 million contract he signed with Las Vegas last offseason, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.
Wilkins had been battling a foot injury, and the two sides were arguing about how to proceed. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that there is expected to be a fight over how much of the $57.5 million Wilkins was guaranteed in his deal that he's going to receive.
By controversially releasing Wilkins, the Raiders are risking far more than just money. They risk their reputation among other players, who, if we're being honest, will look at this whole ordeal and might not think so highly of the Raiders' franchise.
