Raiders risking much more than money with controversial Christian Wilkins release

The Las Vegas Raiders just made one of the most shocking moves of the offseason, releasing star defensive tackle Christian Wilkins after he completed just one year of the five-year, $110 million contract he signed with Las Vegas last offseason, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

Big loss: The Raiders are releasing defensive tackle Christian Wilkins after just one season into his five-year, $110 million contract, per sources.



Wilkins has been battling a significant foot injury. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) July 24, 2025

Wilkins had been battling a foot injury, and the two sides were arguing about how to proceed. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that there is expected to be a fight over how much of the $57.5 million Wilkins was guaranteed in his deal that he's going to receive.

The #Raiders and DT Christian Wilkins have had an ongoing dispute over his foot and whether or not to have surgery. The team wanted him to. He declined after several opinions.



Now, released. There is also expected to be a fight over guaranteed money. https://t.co/GRTcTr46a7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 24, 2025

By controversially releasing Wilkins, the Raiders are risking far more than just money. They risk their reputation among other players, who, if we're being honest, will look at this whole ordeal and might not think so highly of the Raiders' franchise.

Raiders risk franchise's reputation among players after releasing Christian Wilkins

This story will be updated momentarily.