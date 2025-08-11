Rams fans have more reason to panic over Matthew Stafford setback

It’s a good thing Stetson Bennett played somewhat well in the Los Angeles Rams first preseason game this past weekend because he could be in a quarterback battle for the season opener. According to reports, Matthew Stafford didn’t practice on Monday, despite that being his anticipated return day. He’s been dealing with an aggravated disk in his back. With his return now elongated, the Rams may have to consider someone under center for the immediate future.

Stafford was seen going to the restorative and rejuvenation chamber at Rams practice as well. The Rams and Stafford agreed to restructure his contract this past offseason. He helped them reach the divisional round last year and came within a score of beating the eventual Super Bowl champions. They were prepared for another playoff run this season, which could be put on halt.

A restorative and rejuvenation chamber at Rams facility near practice field. Stafford went in before practice. He will not practice today. pic.twitter.com/9N3ATUvHBt — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) August 11, 2025

Matthew Stafford setback has LA Rams fans concerned over 2025 season

I wouldn’t hit the panic button yet on the 2025 season, but I would start to be more concerned about the season that last week. Stafford is a veteran and has been through several minicamps and preseason. He’s probably going to be fine if his first snaps are Week 1. So the most important thing for him is to get healthy.

It’s not worth rushing him back if he’ll ultimately benefit more from rest than unnecessary snaps in the preseason. The practice reps are important, but fully recovering is more important. Because of his setback, it makes you wonder what Sean McVay’s contingency plan is.

Jimmy Garoppolo has been around the NFL, primarily as a backup quarterback. Though he was part of the 2019 Super Bowl team that was runner-up to the Kansas City Chiefs, he hasn’t really done much outside of that one season. Keep in mind, too, that San Francisco 49ers defense was unreal all season.

He could do enough to hold the Rams over, though if Stafford misses more than a couple games, how likely is it Garoppolo actually keeps this team afloat. And then there’s Bennett. He hasn’t really been much in the NFL since being drafted in 2023. Similar to Garoppolo, is he who you want leading the offense if Stafford is out an extended period of time during the season?

The Rams don’t need to be too worried just yet. But if he is out for another week or so, it might be time to start considering secondary options at quarterback. Relying on Garoppolo or Bennett would qualify for smashing the panic button. The Rams aren’t there yet, but they aren’t too far behind it either.