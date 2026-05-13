Ranking every NFL international game after the 2026 schedule release

The top-ranked game stands out not just for its teams but for the massive time zone challenge that could shape the entire season for one franchise.

The NFL Schedule is fully out tomorrow but the league has been releasing drips and drabs from the slate to build hype for the 2026 season. The international series is the next piece to drop, with the league officially confirming its international games on NFL Network's Good Morning Football.

While we are still awaiting some key fixtures, such as the kickoff game and the rest of the holiday slate, the international series does feature some key matchups for the 2026 season. Let's rank all 9 games based on excitement level.

2026 NFL International Series Rankings

9. Indianapolis Colts vs. Washington Commanders: Week 4 in London, UK

This game is the first London matchup of the season and will take place at Tottenham Hotspur stadium. While the name value seems great, both of these teams are coming off of miserable finishes to the 2025 season with quarterbacks coming off of injuries.

There is significant flameout potential for the Colts, who don't have their own first round pick in 2027 after sending it to the Jets in the Sauce Gardner trade. Washington also had to turn over a lot of its roster after a quick build in Dan Quinn's first year flopped in year two, so the NFL is smart to put this game early in case these teams don't meet expectations.

8. Cincinnati Bengals vs. Atlanta Falcons: Week 9 in Madrid, Spain

This contest is the NFL's second contest in Spain following last year's Commanders-Dolphins tilt in Barcelona. There is a lot of offensive firepower here between Bijan Robinson, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Bijan Robinson and Drake London, but Atlanta's quarterback question is a limiting factor in this game's intrigue.

Michael Penix or Tua Tagovailoa will be under center for the Dolphins in all likelihood while the Bengals look like a different team if Joe Burrow isn't available. The NFL is clearly hoping for a shootout, which is far from a guarantee.

7. Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New Orleans Saints: Week 7 in Paris, France

The NFL's first excursion to Paris comes as the Saints take on the Steelers in Week 7. Pittsburgh was a playoff team last year but is still in quarterback limbo as Aaron Rodgers hasn't decided if he wants to play another year as of post time, knocking this matchup down a few slots.

There is some promise for New Orleans, which played very well down the stretch last year with Tyler Shough taking a big leap forward. If the Saints are the headliner of this matchup, however, it is certainly skippable apart from the novelty of seeing NFL games in France.

6. Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Week 6 in London, UK

These two aren't the biggest names in NFL circles, but both Houston and Jacksonville were playoff teams a year ago. This contest is considered a Jacksonville home game as part of their ongoing agreement to play one game at Wembley Stadium and it could have big stakes in the AFC South race.

Assuming these two teams maintain their level from a year ago, the quality of football figures to be excellent. Jacksonville should have an advantage in terms of acclimation to the time zone since this will be their second game in a row in London, which comes right after our next game on the list.

5. Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Week 5 in London, UK

This matchup will also be a home game for the Jaguars, which extends a rather odd stretch where the Eagles haven't visited Jacksonville since the 2010 season. The previous Eagles-Jaguars matchup slated for Jacksonville was sent to London as well, meaning it may be a 24 year visit between visits to central Florida for Philadelphia.

The football figures to be strong again as a contest between two playoff teams. The pressure figures to be on for the Eagles, who looked very vulnerable down the stretch of the 2025 season and now have renewed challenges from their fellow NFC East rivals.

4. Minnesota Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers: Week 11 in Mexico City, Mexico

San Francisco is double-dipping in its international contests as well, playing on the road in Australia in Week 1 before helping mark the NFL's return to Mexico City in Week 11. NBC's Sunday Night Football will be on hand for this matchup between the 49ers and Vikings, each of whom have aspirations of making the postseason.

Minnesota is hoping that the addition of Kyler Murray can give them more proficient quarterback play than they got from J.J. McCarthy last season. The 49ers have also seen some key pieces leave in free agency this year, making this a closer contest than it initially appears.

3. New England Patriots vs. Detroit Lions: Week 10 in Munich, Germany

The NFL's Munich game was a highly desirable one with multiple teams expressing interest in being the Lions' opponent. The league opted to go with New England, the reigning AFC champions, to give them a spotlight and marquee game for the market.

Detroit is in a tricky spot this season as they look to get back to the postseason after a stunning miss a year ago. With this matchup coming in Week 10, both teams should be in mid-season form, raising the stakes considerably.

2. Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys: Week 3 in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

The only international game to be part of a doubleheader window, CBS will have its main crew of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo in Rio for this huge showdown between Baltimore and Dallas. The quarterback matchup between Lamar Jackson and Dak Prescott is the signature attraction, but these teams both rank among the second tier of Super Bowl contenders.

Having this game come in Week 3 is also important since it isn't too early, when teams can still be finding their form after the preseason. Both teams are also rebuilding their defenses so there is sneaky shootout potential in this matchup.

1. San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams: Week 1 in Melbourne, Australia

The NFL altered its Week 1 schedule to fit in the first-ever regular season game in Australia and gave Melbourne a doozy. San Francisco and Los Angeles have been two of the pillars of the NFC West for years, making this contest very important for the playoff picture.

The international factor could also be significant here since the time differential between California and Australia is a whopping 17 hours. Putting this contest in Week 1 gives both teams extra time to travel and get ready for it, but whoever loses this game may have a huge problem trying to get their season on track given that factor, which raises the stakes considerably.

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