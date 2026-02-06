Ranking every Super Bowl LX commercial released ahead of kickoff

The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots are set to play for NFL immortality in Super Bowl LX this Sunday, but they're not the only ones with a lot on the line. This is also the biggest weekend of the year for advertisers everywhere, with a 30-second ad slot on NBC running you anywhere from $8-10 million. For that amount of money, anything less than a viral home run feels like a disappointment.

Which brands are clearing that bar, and which are falling short? We've already gotten a pretty good idea, thanks to several campaigns that have dropped over the past few days. We've assembled all of the early leaks here, and ranked them by entertainment (and, in some cases, cringe) factor.

1. Instacart: Ben Stiller, Benson Boone and Spike Jonze get weird

Spike Jonze has been cooking up some of the culture's most deranged advertisements for decades, since he was following the Jackass crew around with a glorified camcorder. It's good to know he hasn't lost his touch in 2026. It's also good to see Ben Stiller get to go full Zoolander once again, embodying (along with Benson Boone) a retro European disco-pop band in an Instacart spot that keeps one-upping itself until the very end.

2. Hellmann's: Andy Samberg does his best Neil Diamond (sorry, 'Meal Diamond') impression

As someone with a nearly inexhaustible tolerance for Andy Samberg making up silly songs, it's my pleasure to report that the king is back at it again. This time, he's “Meal Diamond”, reimagining “Sweet Caroline” as “Sweet Sandwich Time” for Hellmann's — a gag that almost certainly would've fallen flat if anyone but Samberg were in charge of executing it. Luckily for us all, he was, and the result is as wacky as you'd expect.

3. Xfinity: Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and a Jurassic Park reunion

Disturbing de-aging technology aside — can we not just leave Sam Neill and Laura Dern alone, guys? — it's always good to see the cast of Jurassic Park back together again, and Xfinity's pitch of "what if Jurassic Park but everything worked out fine?" is a pretty solid one. And Jeff Goldblum puts far more into delivering the line “that’s one big pile of shrimp" than he needed to, which is always appreciated.

4. Dunkin' Donuts: Ben Affleck gets the 90s back together

Affleck putting together a Super Bowl commercial for Dunkin' Donuts is certainly nothing new. But I can't help it: There's just something about how seriously he commits to these bits that I find hopelessly endearing, as though he really is just a guy from Massachusetts trying to make his way through an increasingly confusing world. This time, he's reassembling some 90s sitcom heavyweights to give their thoughts on some sort of never-aired pilot that Affleck shot in 1995. My guess is we'll get the full reveal during the big game.

5. Novartis: George Kittle, Rob Gronkowski and NFL stars relax their tight end

Look, marketing prostate cancer detection is not an easy task, no matter how it important it is. Which is why we should all be tipping our caps to the folks at Novartis, who assembled a laundry list of great NFL tight ends to extol the virtues of a new finger-free blood test. Anything that encourages more awareness here is a good thing, and we're a sucker for a good pun.

6. Raisin Bran: William Shatner goes by Will Shat

Wherever William Shatner's been getting his work done, he's not paying them enough. Shatner looks downright incredible for a 94-year-old, and he commits to a ridiculous poop joke like a man half his age. Does the thought of Shatner emptying his bowels somewhere in my home necessarily make me more likely to buy Raisin Bran? No, but I appreciate taking a big swing.

7. Skittles: Elijah Wood is ... some sort of cursed fairy demon?

Real heads know that Skittles has been churning out some of the weirdest, wildest advertisements in the game for years now. Real heads also know that Elijah Wood has long been committed to making weird choices (complimentary) with his Lord of the Rings money. So it's nice to see these two pairing up, and I'm impressed by the real look of fear and regret in Wood's eyes as he gets sent on yet another involuntary mission to deliver Skittles to some ungrateful kids.

8. Pringles: Sabrina Carpenter builds an entire human being out of chips

Wherever Sabrina Carpenter goes, discourse follows. But it's to her credit that she didn't simply go for low-hanging fruit in her Super Bowl spot with Pringles this year. Building an entire, life-sized doll out of potato chips is a good visual gag, and Carpenter commits so thoroughly that it's hard not to be charmed by it.

9. State Farm: Danny McBride and Keegan-Michael Key are definitely running a scam

There's a lot that we still don't know about the fake insurance company McBride and Key have created in their State Farm spot. No one sells being a lowlife quite like McBride, though, and if this just turns into a 90-second Eastbound and Down spot on Sunday, I won't complain.

10. Turbo Tax: Adrien Brody busts out some incredible line deliveries

Everything about Adrien Brody — those sunken eyes, his vibrating intensity — screams Serious Actor, which TurboTax smartly plays against here. And credit where due: Brody goes fully over the top in a melodramatic spot about a man trying to bring maximum drama to filing your taxes. He's clearly having a lot of fun here, and isn't that the point?

11. Budweiser: The Clydesdales are back

I don't want to come across like too much of a hater here. The Clydesdales are American icons, a staple of sporting events for decades now. At the same time, was this really all Budweiser could come up with? Have we not progressed past "cute animals being cute"? These horses deserve better.

12. Fanatics Sportsbook: Kendall Jenner has some fun at her own expense

On the one hand, it's an audacious idea. And I do respect Jenner being willing to poke fun at herself here, with the idea that she's been betting against all of her former athlete boyfriends. She commits to the bit, and some of her line deliveries are pretty good. That being said, the whole thing comes off as just a little distasteful, and far be it from me to give any kudos to Fanatics these days.

13. Ritz: Scarlett Johansson, Jon Hamm and Bowen Yang assemble

Ritz put together a solid spot involving Aubrey Plaza and Michael Shannon for last year's big game, but while they once again shelled out for some serious star power, this one doesn't quite hit the mark. It's as though they thought the presence of Hamm, Yang and ScarJo would be enough on its own and simply opted against writing any jokes to help them out, and while Yang can make a phone book appealing, Johansson needs a bit more help.

14. Bud Light: Shane Gillis and Post Malone bring Peyton Manning into the fold

I fear we're running up against diminishing returns here with the Post Malone/Shane Gillis pairing. It was one thing when they were just riffing next to a keg, where Gillis' ramshackle charm was given room to breathe. There's just so much going on here that the actual personalities involved get buried beneath antics that no one's going to remember come Monday.

15. Bosch: Guy Fieri goes without his trademark goatee

I initially had this higher. The idea is so haunting: What would Guy Fieri look like without that goatee and those frosted tips? But then Bosch decided to actually answer that question, and I had no choice but to drop it at least 10 spots.

16. Ramp: Kevin from The Office is back at the office

I like The Office as much as the next guy, and I hope that Brian Baumgartner continues cashing checks. But how much longer are we going to keep milking this cash cow, exactly? Yes, it was funny when Kevin dropped the pot of chili all over the floor. It's less so the millionth time you see it, now in the context of an open-plan office for a financial technology company.

17. Nerds: Andy Cohen really, really loves Gummy Clusters

Not that I can blame him: Gummy Clusters are an S-tier candy, some of the finest junk food innovation to come along in recent years. And Andy Cohen does have his particular charm, as anyone who's watched a baffled celebrity try to make their way through an interview on What What Happens Live can attest. This commercial just feels like a shrug, though.

18. Squarespace: Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos are deeply upsetting

Yorgos Lanthimos' whole thing is to be intentionally upsetting, so ... congrats? Watching Emma Stone repeatedly smash a laptop is neither particularly compelling nor an endorsement of Squarespace as a product.

19. GrubHub: George Clooney and Yorgos Lanthimos are deeply upsetting for

Similarly: Lanthimos knows his way around a truly distressing banquet table, and not even the dulcet tones of George Clooney will able to keep this commercial from putting you off the concept of eating meals for the foreseeable future. (We do support whoever can help make delivery fees less of a scourge, though.)

20. Pepsi: They're still making Coldplay affair jokes in 2026

Taika Waititi is a busy man this Super Bowl season, but not all of them hit the mark. The idea of the Coca-Cola polar bear choosing Pepsi in a blind taste test is fine, in so far as it goes, but what follows is a string of lowest-common-denominator gags that felt dated several months ago.

21. Manscaped: They've introduced a horrifying new phrase, and that's singing hairballs

They're hairballs, and they sing. Since we're in a Jurassic Park mood: Manscaped was so preoccupied with whether they could, they didn't stop to consider whether they should.