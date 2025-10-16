Ranking Giants WR trade targets that could take Jaxson Dart to the next level

There is a moment near the climax of the 2002 Disney film Treasure Planet — which, if you haven't seen it, essentially puts the story of the classic novel Treasure Island in space — where a pirate mutiny happens earlier than the villain had planned for. And as he realizes that the jig is up, that it is go time, the cyborg John Silver switches into battle mode (again, cannot recommend this movie enough) while screaming a simple command to his fellow pirates):

"Change in plan lads: WE. MOVE. NOW."

And while they're not alien space pirates (seriously, watch the movie), the New York Giants also face a rapidly approaching crossroads and an expedited timeline. After beginning the 2025 season with three straight losses, they've gone 2-1 since handing the reins to rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart — who, along with classmates Abdul Carter and Cam Skattebo, is slowly building a Rookie of the Year case for himself. Despite modest throwing numbers overall through his three starts, Dart's best qualities shined against a dangerous Philadelphia Eagles pass rush last Thursday (9-of-13 with one TD against the blitz), and he did all that without Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton.

Forget his designation as a project; Dart has proven, at least to New York brass, that he's worth investing in. Thus, the normally hesitant and conservative Giants are projected to make their biggest move for a wide receiver since the ill-fated signing of Kenny Golladay, especially after they freed up nearly $5 million in cap space with multiple restructured contracts this week.

And they're not just looking to sign: The Giants are seemingly ready to give up major draft capital for a blockbuster trade near the trade deadline, apparently looking at as many as seven receivers on their shortlist. Because if they can actually make a push in the NFC East and become truly dangerous once Malik Nabers rejoins the fold next season, there really is no better time than now, unplanned blessing as Dart has been thus far. And if they're going for a star, this is how the top of their big board should look.

1. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

Olave is the obvious name at the top of New York's wish list, and for good reason. Of the 25 leading receivers this season, Olave is second in targets (64), fifth in receptions (39) and first in average depth of target (8.8). This says one thing: He is perfect for New York's offense.

New York's offensive line isn't great, and gets downright bad when Andrew Thomas misses time. HC Brian Daboll and OC Mike Kafka know this, and like to get Dart either on the move or throwing the ball as soon as he can. Olave, by the numbers alone, is one of the best possession receivers in the business, and has experience playing both outside and in the slot. His concussion history and need for a new contract soon might be problems going forward, but he's been fully healthy through six weeks, and a rebuilding Saints team would be happier than most to pivot from him and commit to the rebuild.

2. Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers

While not nearly as flashy as Olave or even some names lower on this list, Doubs is still the Packers' leader in receptions (18) and touchdowns (4). He's also just 25, and probably too lost in the crowd of Green Bay's talented receiving corps to command as massive an extension as he could otherwise land in 2026. And perhaps most importantly, Doubs is healthy, which should put him at the top of New York's list for the team that might actually be rumored as their preferred trade partner.

3. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins

Waddle will likely be the most expensive name on this list, as he has been shown to have the best tape (sigh, remember that magical video game of a regular season from 2022?). And despite nagging injuries throughout his career, Waddle is still very much that guy in 2025 (12th among WRs in total yards). Similar to the Saints, the Dolphins would be wise to avoid Waddle's incoming massive payday if they are to fully commit to a rebuild. But whether or not they do is more in flux, and Waddle will also likely be more expensive for the Giants to keep on a looming extension.

4. Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas Raiders

Meyers is still a top-25 receiver in terms of total yardage through six weeks (329), but if you own him in fantasy football, you know how frustrating this season with the Raiders has been for him. Meyers is yet another popular trade target for the Giants, but due to his (relatively) older age at 28 and much higher cap hit (over $14 million for 2025), the Giants likely have him in the middle or lower on their wish list.