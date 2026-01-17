Ranking NFL Playoff QBs by how much fans should trust them in the clutch

In an NFL postseason that notably doesn’t include Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson or Joe Burrow, the eight quarterbacks remaining have the opportunity to add a Lombardi Trophy to their list of accolades, while earning a reputation for showing up in the biggest moments.

Before the league’s divisional round begins, here’s a ranking of how much you should trust each passer taking the field this weekend late in the game.

8. Sam Darnold

In the regular season, Darnold has eight fourth-quarter comebacks and 14 game-winning drives.

Despite turning in consecutive solid regular seasons, the former of which netted him a big contract with the Seattle Seahawks, the former No. 3 overall draft pick still has to shed a shaky reputation. Maybe we’re talking about Darnold differently after a playoff run over the next month.

7. C.J. Stroud

Stroud has orchestrated two game-winning drives this season, but the Texans extremely stingy defense is much more of a reason that Houston is where it is right now.

While playing from behind this go-round, the third-year quarterback has thrown three touchdowns and four picks. Not to mention, he’ll be without top receiver Nico Collins in Foxborough.

6. Bo Nix

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Nix has eight fourth-quarter comebacks and 10 game-winning drives under his belt, none in the postseason.

He’s been the beneficiary of the Denver Broncos' elite defensive unit. However, this season, he’s thrown 17 touchdowns and only two interceptions while playing from behind. Those seem like pretty trustworthy numbers.

5. Drake Maye

Maye is on a short list of Associated Press NFL MVP candidates. He’s a guy that Mike Vrabel and the New England Patriots will be able to build around in the future, no matter the result of Sunday afternoon’s clash with the Houston Texans.

The second-year signal-caller has played well from behind this season, completing 69.5 percent of his passes and posting 12 touchdowns and four interceptions.

4. Caleb Williams

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams | Michael Owens/GettyImages

Williams has only played in one postseason game so far, but, man, did he make it a memorable one.

In large part because of the second-year passer and former No. 1 overall draft pick, the Chicago Bears erased an 18-point deficit to the bitter rival Green Bay Packers, going ahead with 1:43 to go after Williams hit DJ Moore for a 25-yard score. The bright lights don’t seem to rattle Williams, who gets to play in front of a home crowd again on Sunday.

3. Brock Purdy

Purdy has proven to be able to succeed without his full arsenal of San Francisco 49ers targets. Without tight end George Kittle, who tore his Achilles earlier in the game, Purdy ushered his offense 66 yards in 10 plays to vault the Niners ahead for good with 2:54 remaining.

Purdy also put together game-winning marches against Green Bay and Detroit on the way to Super Bowl LVIII.

2. Matthew Stafford

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

To quote an insurance company’s commercials, Stafford knows a thing or two because he’s seen a thing or two. In the regular season, he has 39 fourth-quarter comebacks and 50 game-winning drives, both of which rank in the top-5 in NFL history.

During his five seasons with Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams, the 17th-year veteran has come up big late in four playoff games, most recently on the road against the Carolina Panthers last week.

Out of all the passers on this list, Stafford is the only one to push his team over the hill late on the grandest of stages, winning Super Bowl LVI by scoring with 1:25 to play.

1. Josh Allen

Is there anyone you’d rather have with the ball in their hands and the game on the line this weekend? I didn’t think so.

Allen has an argument for being the most physically dependable quarterback left in the playoffs. He was unfazed after going down by four with 4:03 left in last week’s Wild Card matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Interestingly enough, what followed was his only postseason game-winning drive.

In the regular season, he’s pinned up 17 fourth-quarter comebacks and 25 game-winning drives. No Broncos fan would be at ease with Allen out for a win as the clock ticks down.