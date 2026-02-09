Ranking the Seahawks' potential Week 1 opponents as Super Bowl defense begins

The 2025-26 NFL season is over but it's never too early to begin thinking about the 2026-27 campaign.

On Sunday the Seattle Seahawks capped off their dominant year with a convincing 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX. After properly celebrating, they'll enter the offseason and prepare to defend their title.

The league will release each team's 2026 schedule in May and that's when Seahawks fans can begin mapping out their team's path back to the championship. We already know Seattle's 17 opponents but as the defending Super Bowl champions, the team will open the new season on a Thursday night at home. That narrows their Week 1 foe down to nine possible options.

Ranking the Seahawks' potential Week 1 opponents by matchup hype

9. Arizona Cardinals

Sure, it's a divisional matchup but the Cardinals went 3-14 last year and have shown little indication they'll make significant strides to be competitive enough in 2026. Kyler Murray may or may not be the team's quarterback and new head coach Mike LaFleur has a lot of roster tinkering to do. The NFL can pass on them for Week 1.

8. New York Giants

This could be intriguing enough to warrant consideration by the league. Jaxson Dart, Cam Skattebo, Abdul Carter, John Harbaugh and Co. looking to announce themselves by upsetting the defending Super Bowl champs? Sounds good on paper but in reality, New York would probably be humbled by Seattle. Save this one for a primetime slot in the first third of the season.

7. Dallas Cowboys

Similar to the Giants, Dallas is looking to prove its doubters wrong and reclaim the mantle of "America's Team" with stars like Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens on its roster. There'd be no shortage of offense, unless Seattle's "Dark Side" defense picks up right where it left off. It would be entertaining for sure but there's better matchups for the 2026 kickoff.

6. Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert earned a single MVP vote and whether he deserved it or not, the Chargers are going to be a contender in the AFC next season. Seattle's defense, if kept together over the offseason, will be a brick wall offenses will have to figure out how to break through. This could be an underrated matchup but perhaps its better served for Monday night instead of the season opener.

5. San Francisco 49ers

Seattle outscored the 49ers 54-9 in their last two meetings which included a 41-6 drubbing in the Divisional round. Brock Purdy will be healing up in the offseason and head coach Kyle Shanahan is sure to beef up the roster in free agency and the draft. A divisional rematch is still appetizing but San Francisco may deserve a little time to prove it's retooled itself enough to provide an entertaining battle on our television screens.

4. Chicago Bears

Now here's where things get interesting. Chicago was the No. 2 seed in the NFC and looked like it was on a collision course with Seattle in the conference championship game before the Los Angeles Rams spoiled the party. Giving fans that matchup in Week 1 of the 2026 season sets up a potential storyline where Caleb Williams knocks off Seattle and makes every fan ask the question "what if?"

3. Los Angeles Rams

A rematch of this year's NFC Championship Game would easily play well ratings wise. Especially with MVP Matthew Stafford announcing he's returning to Los Angeles for another run, potentially his last. This is the divisional matchup that should have fans salivating to get things rolling in the 2026 season.

2. New England Patriots

It's been a full decade since the league kicked off a season with a rematch of the Super Bowl (2016 Denver vs. Carolina). With how poorly New England performed on Sunday, fans might actually appreciate a second chance to see the Patriots and Seahawks do battle but with way less at stake. Drake Maye gets an opportunity to begin his revenge tour and Sam Darnold can continue his redemption arc but continuing to prove the last two seasons were not a fluke.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Now here's a pairing that would make NBC Sports' Chris Collinsworth giddy. Seattle lifting its banner as Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes makes his triumphant return from a torn ACL and LCL. If Kansas City walks out with a victory, don't be surprised if the conversation suddenly turns to the Chiefs reclaiming their dynasty. I'd be shocked if the league doesn't favor this matchup over the others.