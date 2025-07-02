Ranking the Steelers' 4 biggest offseason moves after Jalen Ramsey trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers have truly not held back during the offseason. Since March, they have made headlines by picking up and trading for some major players. Including DK Metcalf, Aaron Rodgers, Darius Slay, and now trading for Jalen Ramsey. The Steelers are truly doing something very out of the ordinary for this organization. They are not hesitating on making big moves to help the Steelers go far in the 2025 season.

The Steelers did lose some major pieces to these trades. Including George Pickens and now Minkah Fitzpatrick. Two huge stars off the Steelers really did make fans question, what are they doing? But, it looks like Steelers GM Omar Khan seems to be just fine and is happy with the team he is building.

Let's rank the top four offseason moves the Steeler's have made after trading for Jalen Ramsey yesterday.

1. DK Metcalf

This is the trade that truly had everyone in the NFL going crazy. Especially Steeler's fans. They could not believe that the Steelers broke out of their stubborn ways to get an absolute unit in DK Metcalf. On March 9, 2025, the Steelers traded with the Seattle Seahawks for Metcalf. The Steelers received Metcalf, 2025 second-round pick, and a 2025 seventh-round pick. That wasn't all. The Steelers signed Metcalf for a whopping five-year $150 million dollar contract extension.

Steeler's fans were ecstatic when this trade happened. They realized that they would have DK Metcalf on one side and George Pickens on the other. But that was short-lived. With Pickens rookie contract almost up, the Steelers were in a dilemma. They knew they would have to pay both of them, but I guess the Steeler's might have had enough with Pickens. So the Steelers decided to trade him to the Dallas Cowboys. Obviously, Steeler's fans were confused. But I guess the front office knows best. This was by far the craziest trades in a while for Pittsburgh.

2. Aaron Rodgers

After months, and months, Aaron Rodgers finally decided to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers were in a waiting game with Rodgers for months. Rodgers was teasing at retirement as well. But, he decided to come to Pittsburgh and play for likely the last time in his NFL career. Rodgers signed a one-year $13.65 million dollar contract. Which also includes a $10 million dollar signing bonus, and it also has potential to turn into $19.5 million dollars with incentives depending on his play.

The Steelers were in desperate need of a QB after losing both Justin Fields and Russell Wilson in free agency. Because Skylar Thompson was the only QB on the roster. So, the Steelers decided to sign back Mason Rudolph in free agency, and they drafted Will Howard in this year's draft. But, they still were not feeling fully confident. Then finally, after all the waiting around, Rodgers came to Pittsburgh and now the Steelers have the QB they wanted all along.

3. Darius Slay

One thing the Steeler's were struggling with is the secondary. Pittsburgh's secondary last year went through so many injuries. No one could stay healthy. They started to let big plays happen, weren't tackling, or covering well. So, the Steeler's decided to sign free agent Darius Slay. After coming off a Super Bowl win, the Steelers got the veteran presence that they need back there. They signed Slay to a one-year, $10 million dollar contract. With his presence, he can really help Joey Porter Jr. a lot in the secondary.

4. Jalen Ramsey

The Steeler's decided to drop a bombshell of a trade yesterday. The Steeler's still needed CB help as their secondary room is slim. Everyone was wondering if Jalen Ramsey was leaving Miami. And he did. The Steeler's received both Jalen Ramsey and TE Jonnu Smith in the trade with Miami yesterday. They also received a 2027 seventh-round pick. But, the Steelers had to give away a very key piece to their defense. The Steelers traded away S Minkah Fitzpatrick. This one made Steeler's fans scratch their heads.

The Steelers actually traded with the Miami Dolphins back in 2019, and they received Fitzpatrick in that trade. Now, Fitzpatrick is going back to the team that drafted him. He was the heart and soul of the Steelers backfield. He became one of the best safeties in the league. With the Steeler's, he was a 3x First-Team-All-Pro, and he was selected to five pro bowls. He also had 20 interceptions, and four were taken back for touchdowns. That will be a big miss for Pittsburgh, but they know they have a dog in Ramsey.

The Steeler's truly made some massive offseason moves. Let's hope that all these players work out for them this season. It will be interesting to see.