Ranking the 10 best UDFA signings and why they should matter

Only 257 prospects out of a pool of many more heard their names called in Pittsburgh during the 2026 NFL Draft. Those who did not had to hit the phones, or have their agents call for them, in order to either get an invite to summer minicamps or sign as an undrafted free agent.

As of Sunday, dozens of players have signed with teams but still have to make the most of their opportunity in order to avoid getting cut ahead of the regular season. Some own a set of skills and a higher-than-usual potential ceiling that will increase their chances. Let's evaluate the Top 10 here.

RB Roman Hemby, Las Vegas Raiders

Fantasy managers beware, Hemby could be come the next Tyler Allgeier or Zach Charbonnet behind Ashton Jeanty in Las Vegas. Despite a full running back room, Hemby has what it takes to usurp Mike Washington Jr., Dylan Laube and Chris Collier in training camp. He put up 1,120 yards and seven scores for the national champion Hoosier offense and — given a revamped offensive line — is just one unfortunate injury away from having a Jonas Gray-like performance.

RB Noah Whittington, Houston Texans

Oregon Ducks running back Noah Whittington | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Houston has a full running back room on its depth chart but in reality only David Montgomery and Woody Marks are going to see the bulk of snaps. After that, it's open season for the RB3 job that too many folks overlook. Whittington put up 829 rushing yards on 129 carries for Oregon last year, finding the endzone six times. He may have been passed up in the draft for positional value but nabbing him now could end up being a bargain bin steal in the event Montgomery or Marks suffer simultaneous injuries.

QB Haynes King, Carolina Panthers

The Panthers are betting big on Bryce Young, especially after the resurgent 2025 he had. Bringing in journeyman Kenny Pickett as a backup was a solid decision but King will be in the mix to beat out the 31-year-old Will Grier for the emergency QB spot on the roster. Don't be surprised if the Georgia Tech product, who impressed as a dual-threat passer in college, someday gets his shot at a regular season start and turns heads. He nearly put up 1,000 rushing yards in 2025 and found the endzone 15 times with his own two feet.

K Dominic Zvada, New York Giants

Michigan place kicker Dominic Zvada | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Michigan man could be the long-distance sniper New York has been waiting for ever since the retirement of Lawrence Tynes. Zvada was 11-for-13 (84.6 percent) from over 50 yards in his college career and only missed one in the last two seasons (9-for-10). He'll enter minicamp with tough competition in veterans Jason Sanders and Ben Sauls but either is easily beatable if Zvada shows the same kind of consistency he did for the Wolverines.

QB Luke Altmeyer, Detroit Lions

I'm not saying the Fighting Illini quarterback is going to be a starter in 2026, but be prepared for the "I told you so" when he gets called off the bench and has a legacy game. Altmyer recorded 3,007 yards and 22 touchdowns in a stacked Big Ten last season and only turned the ball over five times, showing real dual-threat ability and a willingness to hang in and take hits in search of pushing the ball downfield. The physical tools are there and the Lions are in need of a solid QB2 behind Jared Goff. At six-foot-two and 205 pounds Altmyer has the stature to suggest he can be durable in the NFL. Hopefully he's not needed but sometimes the best gig in the league is a paid insurance policy.

RB Jaydn Ott, Kansas City Chiefs

Oklahoma Sooners running back Jaydn Ott | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Oklahoma product missed most of 2025 with injury but it's his work as a California Golden Bear that should catch your eye. He put up 1,305 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns in 2023 (with Fernando Mendoza as his QB no less). He now has an opportunity to reclaim that breakout in Kansas City as the only sure rusher in that locker room is Kenneth Walker. Head coach Andy Reid is always looking for diamonds in the rough and he wouldn't have signed off on signing Ott if he didn't see that potential in him.

EDGE Tyreak Sapp, Cleveland Browns

Sapp may have had a down year in 2025 but the Florida Gator's 2024 season displayed the potential needed to thrive on an NFL defense (46 tackles, seven sacks). Cleveland has Myles Garrett but he's not destined to retire a Brown. By no means is Sapp going to replace Garrett but to learn under him and enter a cohort of pass rushers that will inherit his role will make him all the more better. Rookie minicamp will be his first opportunity to reclaim his 2024 self and if he does, offensive lines better be ready.

TE Michael Trigg, Dallas Cowboys

Baylor Bears tight end Michael Trigg | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Trigg had a career year for Baylor in 2025, reeling in 50 balls for 694 yards and six touchdowns. His six-foot-four, 240-pound frame gives him enough bulk to block well and not be a one-dimensional tight end. He's got tough competition ahead of him but if he continues his upward trajectory - which he looks poised to do - Trigg could move up the Dallas depth chart to back up Jake Ferguson and wait for his turn to be embedded in offensive coordinator Klayton Adams' scheme.

WR Dillon Bell, Minnesota Vikings

Outside of Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, the Vikings wide receiver room is full of wild cards. Bell is included in that conversation and could be in the mix to emerge as high on the depth chart as WR4 entering the 2026 campaign. He was a role player for the Georgia Bulldogs but with the right coaching, he can turn into a Tai Felton-like option for Kyler Murray which may be invaluable given the offseason losses of Jalen Nailor and Rondale Moore.

RB Chip Trayanum, New York Jets

East running back Chip Trayanum | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Trayanum was a journeyman in college which probably led to his not being drafted given a lack of consistency in playing time and recognition. He mostly played running back for all four colleges he attended (Arizona State, Ohio State, Kentucky and Toledo). That being said, he could be a Taysom Hill-level utility man given the right attention. Trayanum played linebacker for the Buckeyes for a time and could use those tackling skills to emerge as a truly versatile special teams weapon.

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