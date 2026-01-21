Ranking the head coaching candidates on Championship weekend and where they should land

The NFL head coaching hiring cycle is beginning to slow down just as quickly as it sped up. The Buffalo Bills shocked the league when they decided to fire Sean McDermott, and he immediately jumps to the front of line with John Harbaugh, Kevin Stefanski and Robert Saleh off the board and Mike Tomlin seemingly set on taking a year off.

That said, McDermott's not the only one still out there, and he arguably might not even be the best candidate left. Here’s a look at the top remaining candidates, plus predictions as to where they land ahead of championship weekend.

1. Jaguars OC Grant Udinski

I wasn’t high on Grant Udinski when his name first popped up. That was mainly because Jacksonville’s offense, while taking a big step forward this season, wasn’t quite to the level that I felt warranted making him a top head coaching candidate already. I'm also against play callers as head coaches overall, and you'd assume he’ll bring that with him to his next job as well. With the Bills parting ways with McDermott and interviewing Udinski, though, I think it could be an interesting fit.

That said, I don’t know if he’s the right person for the Bills right now. I think he’s the hottest coaching candidate of the moment for one reason, and that’s because Ben Johnson set the standard for what teams look for in a new coach, the same way Sean McVay did during his meteoric ascent with the Rams last decade.

Predicting where Grant Udinski lands

Cleveland Browns

I feel like the Cleveland Browns are the best fit for what Udinski brings. I think it will give him a chance to get his feet wet, while also working with a young roster with a lot of potential. Cleveland isn't the most attractive job, which is why a first-time head coach might be the play compared to a place with immediate expectations like Buffalo. This franchise needs to bring in an offensive-minded coach and either retain Jim Schwartz or add a strong defensive coordinator to replace him.

Udinski landing in Cleveland should be a win-win for both sides. The Browns get a coach they can build around, be patient with and develop this young team to their potential, while also not feeling the pressure with a retread.

2. Chargers DC Jesse Minter

NFL: AUG 10 Preseason Saints at Chargers | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

It's not just the young offensive minds that have become a hot commodity around the NFL. Minter's name has circulated for a couple seasons now as a potential head coach, and it's not hard to see why: The Los Angeles Chargers have had a solid defense since he joined Jim Harbaugh’s staff after Michigan’s title run, despite middling personnel. It will be a big loss to the Chargers, but a massive gain for whichever team lands him.

I think Minter will probably have the most immediate success of any of the potential first-year coaches, just because of his experience being in the NFL for a few years already. But I think he also has to go to an ideal situation; he doesn’t seem like the coach to handle a rebuild well.

Predicting where Jesse Minter will land

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers feel like the best fit for Minter for a couple of reasons. For one, they’ve been known to thrive with young, defensive-minded candidates. Minter would be afforded more than enough time to turn them into contenders. It won’t be easy replacing Tomlin. Another reason why Minter to Pittsburgh makes sense is they’re built very similar to the Chargers, except L.A.’s offense is a step above Pittsburgh given the presence of Justin Herbert.

In Pittsburgh, Minter would have a long leash and a chance to build his offensive staff well enough that he can focus on keeping the Steelers’ defense at a high level.

3. Rams DC Chris Shula

Los Angeles Rams v Cleveland Browns - NFL Preseason 2025 | Diamond Images/GettyImages

Another bright defensive mind in the hiring cycle who could land his first head coaching position. Shula has been a popular name, as you'd expect from any coach from the McVay tree would be. Considering the work he's done helping L.A.'s defense overachieve, this is another coach that should be set up for success depending on where he lands. There are a couple teams out there who make sense, but one in particular feels like a great spot for him to grow into the head job.

Predicting where Chris Shula will land

Buffalo Bills

I wouldn’t put it past Buffalo to look for an offensive-minded coach, though it feels like their offense wasn’t as much of a problem as the personnel was. That’s why the Bills go after another defensive-minded coach here and land on a young prospect that will turn this unit around. The Bills’ run defense was miserable, and when you look at the Rams, they had one of the best in the league thanks to a front that Shula largely drafted and developed. As a McVay disciple, it just feels like the perfect fit.

4. Rams OC Mike LaFleur

NFC Divisional Playoffs: Los Angeles Rams v Chicago Bears | Patrick McDermott/GettyImages

Another branch from the Rams coaching tree, Mike LaFleur feels certain to have a new team in a few weeks. He could very well stay in the division and land with the Arizona Cardinals, but it feels very likely he’ll take a job with a better offensive infrastructure in place. There’s one team in particular in the AFC North that seems nearly bulletproof with LaFleur as the coach.

Just like when Matt LaFleur took over the Green Bay Packers, Mike taking over this team will certainly bring terror to the rest of the AFC.

Predicting where Mike LaFleur will land

Baltimore Ravens

Mike LaFleur with Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Isaiah Likely and that receiving core? My goodness, the AFC could go up in flames. The Ravens feel like the perfect fit for him, because it gives him another MVP quarterback, plus a former MVP candidate at running back and a scheme that could take the rest of these offensive weapons and finally author the playoff run Jackson needs for his legacy.

The Bills could be an interesting spot, but it just feels like the Ravens are the more attractive job with the weapons they have. Stand by: If this happens, the Ravens could very well upend the AFC North.

5. Vikings DC Brian Flores

Minnesota Vikings v Seattle Seahawks - NFL 2025 | Steph Chambers/GettyImages

There’s been talk about Brian Flores and whether he’ll get another head coaching job, considering he sued the NFL after he was fired in Miami. He’s done nothing but great defensive work since, bouncing around with the Pittsburgh Steelers before revamping the Minnesota Vikings. Now his name is generating traction as a head coach once again. He’s be a massive hire, and a big pickup for whoever decides to land him.

Predicting where Brian Flores will land

Arizona Cardinals

I feel like the Arizona Cardinals are a good spot for Flores, because they need massive improvements on the defensive side. They have a solid young core and are truthfully just a couple pieces away from building a defense worth being worried about. The Cardinals have a lot to figure out on the offensive side too, but bringing in a defensive coach like Flores could help his side of the ball get on track. Obviously Flores’ next big move would be adding the offensive staff, but he figures to have some good references from his years with Kevin O'Connell.