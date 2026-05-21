Ranking the NFL's 10 best offensive lines following rookie minicamps

The debate at the very top hinges on one unit's consistency versus another's versatility in run and pass situations.

There are a whole lot of ways to rank offensive lines. You can look at ESPN’s pass and run block win rate, Brandon Thorn’s Trench Warfare, sack numbers, pressure numbers, or even PFF rankings… There's just a whole lot of options.

To make it even more difficult, offensive lines change from season to season. Sure, the Ravens’ line was solid last year, but they lost Tyler Linderbaum, and they’re going to be starting a rookie. There’s just no way to know how good that team is going to be.

For this ranking, the most important thing is what we definitely know, and that favors the offensive lines with returning players. Because one thing that makes offensive lines good is knowing what the guy next to you is doing, and spending time next to them is huge for that.

Keep in mind, with every other ranking I’ve done, it’s been for the top 10 players… This is about the top 10 offensive lines, which means this is (essentially) the top third of the NFL.

10. New England Patriots

New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

During the regular season, the Patriots' offensive line was solid. They were ranked 12th and 13th in pass and run block win rate (respectively), and they kept Drake Maye relatively clean. It wasn’t until Will Campbell, their rookie left tackle, jacked up his left knee in Week 12 that things started to go off the rails.

He ended up coming back and playing in the playoffs and was an absolute liability. Maye was sacked 21 times in the postseason. That’s an NFL record that might never be broken. As a whole, they were straight-up garbage, and it’s one of the reasons they didn’t walk away from 2025 with a Super Bowl ring.

Now, to be fair, the defensive lines they played against in the regular season were mostly not good… and then they played four of the best defensive lines in the NFL in January and February.

It was a mixture of a lot of things, but I’m going to give them the benefit of the doubt and assume most of what we saw last season is what they actually are.

9. Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Troy Fautanu | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

If you’re going to march out a quarterback who's in his 40s, you had better have an offensive line that can pass block. The Steelers had exactly that, and it was highlighted by Isaac Seumalo, Zach Frazier, and Troy Fautanu.

The big problem is that the left side of their line is shaky. They lost Seumalo in free agency, and they haven’t really backfilled the LG spot with comparable talent. Then you look at what’s going on with their left tackle, and it kind of makes you frown.

Broderick Jones, whose fifth-year option they didn’t exercise

Dylan Cook, a 2022 UDFA with limited playing time

Max Iheananchor, their 2026 first-round pick, who definitely needs to develop

On top of that, they’re going through big coaching changes. Pat Meyer has been their O-Line coach for the past four seasons, and now it’s this new (to them) fella, James Campen. He’s been coaching O-Lines in the NFL for over 20 years, but he spent the last two seasons as a consultant for the Packers.

It might take a second for this unit to get rolling, but it’s the Steelers: They’ll end up being fine.

8. San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

If I could just write “Trent Williams” 200 times, I would, and it’d be a good enough reason to put the 49ers in the top 10. However, that’s also the reason that they would max out at No.8, and if their 37-year-old future Hall of Fame left tackle isn’t there… they’re somewhere in the 15 to 20 range.

And that’s something that we’ve seen before. Without him, we’ve seen that offense struggle to do pretty much anything and everything, and they have to rely completely on freakish skill players (who may or may not be healthy), and that’s not really how a Shanahan offense is supposed to work.

They lost two left guards, Spencer Burford and Ben Bartch, in free agency. They did sign Robert Jones, but he hasn’t been great, and he didn’t play at all last season because of a broken bone in his neck (not a broken neck, which is good), so who knows how that’s going to look?

Now, Jake Brendel (C), Dominic Puni (RG), and Colton McKivitz (RT) are all good players, but they’re not the caliber of players that are going to blow your mind.



They’ve got a decent upside, but any injury (and it’s San Fran, so there’s going to be a brutal injury) could send that unit to the Shadow Realm.

7. Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Eagles' offensive line deserves to be in the top five, and they deserve to be out of the top 10.



On one hand, they’ve consistently been ahead of the pack, and they’re returning every single one of their starters from last year. Hell, four of those five guys blocked for Saquon Barkley when he ran for the most yards in a complete season back in 2024. Also, both of their tackles are top-five guys at their positions, and Lane Johnson is a future Hall of Famer…

But last year was BAD. Everything that went wrong with their offense started with Landon Dickerson and Cam Jurgens playing terribly … and it was because they were dealing with some pretty debilitating injuries. We simply do not know if those guys are going to ever heal completely and do what they were doing in 2024.

On top of that, their legendary offensive line coach, Jeff Stoutland, isn’t the coach anymore. This offensive line is set up for failure … But we’ve seen these exact guys have the best season ever, so it’s impossible to take them out of the top 10.

6. Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears offensive lineman Logan Jones | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

In 2024, the Bears had one of the worst offensive lines in the entire NFL. They realized that and spent the 2025 offseason rebuilding it by spending a whole bunch of money on absolute dudes, and also hiring Ben Johnson, who knows how to design a top-tier running game.

They did take a pretty big hit this offseason when their center, Drew Dalman, retired. In March of 2025, they gave him a three-year, $42 million deal. He was awesome last season, and there’s a shortage of awesome centers in the NFL right now.

They backfilled that spot by trading a fifth-round pick to the Patriots for Garrett Bradbury and drafting Logan Jones (Iowa) in the second round.

Jones’ knock in the draft was that he’s 25 years old. For most teams, that’s a knock... But for a team that’s going to need a starter (like the Bears), that’s perfect. He’s a smaller cat, but he’s crazy athletic. If he’s able to pick the offense up, he’ll be great in a Ben Johnson offense that likes to get the offensive line moving.

Other than that, they’re returning everyone from last season: Darnell Wright (RT), Jonah Jackson (RG), Joe Thuney (LG), and Ozzy Trapilo/Theo Benedet (LT). They’re in a great spot.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cole van Lanen | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For the first time in forever, the Jaguars didn’t underachieve. That wasn’t just their defense, but also their offense, and specifically their offensive line. They actually had a cohesive unit, and when a player (Walker Little) started to slip, they gave the job to Cole Van Lanen. It all really worked out with them.

They ended the season ranked sixth in run block win rate (which checks out, given that it was Travis Etienne’s best season) and ninth in pass block win rate. That’s very, very solid. The arguable part is the number of pressures, hits, hurries, and sacks …

I don’t necessarily put those numbers on the offensive line. They do get some of the blame, but Trevor Lawrence puts himself in a bad position a lot. It seems like just about every single drive, there’s at least one play where you could honk a clown horn, and it’d sync up perfectly with what he does.

4. Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks center Jalen Sundell | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

When you win the Super Bowl, you have a lot of turnover. The Seahawks are fortunate because they kept the entire starting offensive line, and their coach didn’t go anywhere.

They were middle of the road as far as Pass Block Win Rate went, and you felt that during the season when the offense hit a little bit of a plateau mid-to-late season … But when it came time for January football, they were able to use the ground game very effectively. That’s good to see out of young dudes.

2025 was Grey Zabel’s (LG) rookie season, and it was Jalen Sundell’s (C) first season as a starter. We saw that they were tested, that they could move bodies, and that they could keep Sam Darnold relatively clean, but they’ve also got a lot of room to grow.

They’re in a really good spot. Now you just have to hope that a short offseason gives them time to get back to full health.

3. Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

When you have a quarterback like Josh Allen, it’s easy to forget how awesome the offensive line is…

But that passing offense was rough last season. Everything was stale, and a lot of it was because wide receivers either couldn’t win and get consistent separation or they weren’t put in a position to have regular success.

So, they ran the ball more than any other team… and James Cook ended up winning the 2025 rushing title. That happens because of an awesome offensive line… and the Bills’ allowed the most rushing yards before contact and the second-highest rushing EPA in the whole league.

They’re returning four of their five starters from last season: Deon Dawkins (LT), Conner McGovern (C), O’Cyrus Torrence (RG), and Spencer Brown (RT).

They brought in the veteran Austin Corbett to compete with Alec Anderson for that starting left guard job. He’s been good in the past, but he doesn’t have nearly the same experience on the left side as he does on the right side. And they drafted Jude Bowry in the fourth round, but he’s more of a tackle than he is a guard.

Their offensive line coach for the past four seasons has been Aaron Kromer, but he retired this offseason. So they hired the aforementioned (from the Steelers) Pat Meyer. I’m sure they’ll be fine.

2. Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Alaric Jackson | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Rams’ offense has been one of the most consistently efficient and effective units in the NFL over the past three seasons. A whole lot of that is due to the way their offensive line functions on a down-to-down basis.

If they want to run the ball, then they run the ball. If they want to throw the ball, they throw it, and it works. That all starts up front.

Their O-Line allowed the second-lowest pressure and sack rate (27.4% and 3.7%), which was incredibly important because Matthew Stafford is anything but mobile. They also had a running game that had the second-highest success rate (46.9%).

…And they’re running it back again next season. Alaric Jackson, Steve Avila, Coleman Shelton, Kevin Dotson, and Warren McClendon will start. Ryan Wendell is going to coach. Sean McVay is going to mastermind the entire thing.



As long as those are the guys in the band, they’re gonna rock.

1. Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The Broncos' offensive line was metal last year. Garrett Bolles (LT) and Quinn Meinerz (RG) are certified killers. Ben Powers (LG) was hurt for a lot of last season, but he’s a well-above-average player. Mike McGlinchey has been a great right tackle for the past eight seasons. There really isn’t a hole on that offensive line, and 2026 will be the third consecutive year that these guys will be playing together.

As for the ground game, the Broncos don’t have elite talent at running back, but they had the seventh-highest success rate, the fourth-highest yards before contact, and the fourth-highest run block win rate. It’s just a really good, consistent, and reliable unit. No notes.

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