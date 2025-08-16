Rashee Rice clears last hurdle to play for Chiefs in Week 1

Thanks to the NFL starting the season with an international game in Brazil, the Kansas City Chiefs avoided any issues with Rahsee Rice. Because he pleaded guilty to two felonies, it could have affected whether Brazil would allow him in the country. That won’t be a problem, per Mark Maske of the Washington Post, as Rice has received clearance to travel with the team. Until the NFL has its hearing at the end of September, Rice will be active to play.

This is good news for the Chiefs that they’ll have their weapon for the first game of the season. And with the Chiefs opening schedule, Rice being able to travel with the team will be key for them getting a strong start to the season. While the NFL and the NFLPA can settle on a suspension length before the hearing, as of now, Rice will be able to play.

The Kansas City Chiefs can’t afford any hiccups to start the season with their tough schedule. They open the season against the Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants and then the Baltimore Ravens. If Rice stays healthy, the fact that he’d be available for all four of those games is huge for Kansas City.

The Chiefs missed Rice last season after he tore his ACL in Week 4. The receiver room had the biggest question mark last year and hobbled their way into the Super Bowl. This season, they look to be fully healthy, Rice’s suspension pending. This could very well be the breakout season Rice was supposed to have last year.

Rice almost broke the 1,000-yard threshold his rookie season and was destined to do it again last season. This year, even if he is suspended for a few games, should have a massive season. Travis Kelce is on cruise control in most likely his last season with the Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes needs a new weapon and Rice should be that guy.

A big Week 1 in Brazil would go a long way to setting the tone for his season. The Chiefs already have to travel to South America for their first game, it’s good they’ll be at full strength. Rice’s return this season just might be what gets this offense on track. Sure, they needed to improve their offensive line, but getting a certified weapon is just as important. Rice should be that player this year.