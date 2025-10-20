Rashee Rice just made the Chiefs as dangerous as they've literally ever been

The Kansas City Chiefs we all know and loathe have officially woken up for the 2025-26 season and all it took was getting star wideout Rashee Rice back.

The 25-year-old served out his six-game suspension and returned to the gridiron with an absolute bang. He scored two touchdowns on just seven catches for 42 yards in the Chiefs' 31-0 shutout victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Rashee Rice is back. pic.twitter.com/lPPE5QColJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 19, 2025

Rashee Rice has another touchdown



LVvsKC on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/y0dUWnaeLz — NFL (@NFL) October 19, 2025

According to AP writer Josh Dubow, the Chiefs last shut out an opponent during the regular season on Oct. 23, 2011 against... wait for it... the Raiders. So, it's entirely accurate to say Rice's performance made Kansas City the most formidable it's ever been.

Rashee Rice gets his revenge game after six-game suspension

For those who may not remember, in March, Rice was involved in a high-speed car accident in Dallas. He was driving 119 mph when he ultimately lost control, leading to an accident involving six people and resulting in multiple injuries. To make matters worse, Rice fled the scene.

On Saturday it seemed like Rice was just as stubborn as ever despite serving his sentence.

"Not only do I love the game of football, but I was able to realize how strong I am mentally," Rice said of his time off during suspension. "Being able to face a lot of adversity at the time.”

Not exactly an, "I've learned my lesson and I'm ready to play football now" kind of message. But nonetheless, Rice still proved to the haters why he's one of the best assets on the team that's appeared in five of the last six Super Bowls.

"He made it easy for us," fellow wideout Xavier Worthy told reporters post-game on Sunday. "Glad to have him back."

The haters may not want to see or hear it but the Chiefs are back to being Super Bowl contenders yet again with Rice at their disposal. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes tossed for 286 yards and three touchdowns, his most dominant performance to date this year. We may just have to get used to life with Rice and Kansas City running circles around opponents again.